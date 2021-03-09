 

Walgreens Administers 5 Million COVID Vaccinations and Nears Completion of Long-Term Care Facility Program

Walgreens has provided approximately 5 million COVID-19 vaccinations across long-term care facilities, in stores and through dedicated clinics. Additionally, the company has completed over 60,000 clinics at long-term care facilities and vaccinated the majority of residents and staff that opted to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from Walgreens.

“We’re now seeing steep declines in new COVID-19 cases and related deaths in nursing homes and assisted living facilities1, demonstrating the remarkable impact these vaccines can have in this pandemic,” said John Standley, president, Walgreens. “Walgreens is incredibly proud of our more than 40,000 immunizers who ensured the successful administration of vaccinations in these facilities. With their deep experience, as well as increasing vaccine supply, we are making significant strides in accelerating access to COVID-19 vaccines.”

Walgreens is receiving approximately 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer this week as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Over the last two weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added 16 additional states to those Walgreens is supporting as part of the federal program, for a total of 43 states and jurisdictions including:

Alabama,* Alaska, Arizona, California, Chicago, Colorado,* Connecticut, Delaware, Florida,* Georgia, Idaho,* Illinois, Indiana*, Kansas* Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota,* Mississippi,* Montana*, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey,* New Mexico, New York, New York City, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma,* Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island*, South Carolina,* South Dakota,* Tennessee,* Texas,* U.S. Virgin Islands, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The federal administration in partnership with the CDC recently announced teachers and childcare workers should be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccinations and receive their first shot by the end of March. School staff and childcare workers are now able to schedule their vaccination at Walgreens stores and the company is working with state and local jurisdictions, as well as school districts, to conduct dedicated clinics for school staff and childcare workers.

In addition, Walgreens continues to advance key priorities identified as part of the company’s Vaccine Equity Initiative to drive equitable access to vaccines, including creating new access solutions, facilitating educational programs that address hesitancy and fostering partnerships that best meet the needs of each community. Nearly half of all federal vaccine allocation is being distributed to Walgreens stores in Medically Underserved Areas (MUAs) and areas with a high social vulnerability index score, and Walgreens pharmacists make proactive outbound calls to ensure residents in those communities receive vaccination appointments. The company is also partnering with Uber to address vaccine hesitancy and transportation barriers, and expanding off-site clinics and educational programs with community partners in Chicago, Atlanta and New York this week.

