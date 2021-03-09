HempFusion Is the Top Performing Topical CBD Brand at Major Food-Drug Mass Retailer

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) ("HempFusion" or the "Company"), a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, is pleased to announce that its OTC Topical Products have ranked number one in both sales dollars and units sold at a major Food & Drug Mass (“FDM”) retailer according to a recent NielsenIQ share report.

HempFusion OTC Topicals (Photo: Business Wire)

“Ranking #1 across all measured data, including #1 in sales by dollar volume and #1 by SKU volume, is a tremendous honor. Consumers are validating our team’s mission of providing best in class products that adhere to the highest standards of regulatory compliance,” commented Jason Mitchell, N.D., the Company’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Since its inception in 2015, HempFusion’s goal has been to develop and provide consumers with the highest quality products on the market, without compromise. We are meticulous in sourcing the right raw materials, ingredients, and delivery methods to help consumers live a more balanced lifestyle, and the FDM channel provides us with an unprecedented distribution opportunity to help us reach those consumers,” continued Dr. Mitchell.

The FDM channel represents the largest sales opportunity for the Company’s products by dollar volume. According to Brightfield Group, in Q3, 2020, 41% of CBD consumers reported they recently started shopping in-store again for products that contain CBD; and CBD specialty retailers and pharmacies saw an uptick in consumer-reported purchasing. HempFusion looks forward to leveraging this initial FDM channel success with other major retailers across the United States and abroad.

“The Food & Drug Mass channel has been a significant focal point of HempFusion’s strategic distribution plan, and to see our products quickly become the top-selling CBD brand according to NielsonIQ, in this entire Top 5 FDM Grocery retail chain, is incredibly exciting,” commented Jon Visser, the Company’s Chief Revenue Officer. “This third-party data demonstrates that our overall strategy of producing premium products with a focus on regulatory compliance, consumer messaging, and the right price point is resonating very well with category shoppers. We believe this is just the beginning. We are in continued talks with other top FDM retailers both domestically and internationally to ensure this data is widely available,” continued Visser.