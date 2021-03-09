Eventbrite Prices $185 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform, today announced the pricing of its offering of $185,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 0.750% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Eventbrite also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 30 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $27,750,000 principal amount of notes solely to cover overallotments, if any.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Eventbrite and will accrue interest at a rate of 0.750% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on September 15, 2021. The notes will mature on September 15, 2026, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. Before March 15, 2026, noteholders will have the right to convert their notes only upon the occurrence of certain events. From and after March 15, 2026, noteholders may convert their notes at any time at their election until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date. Eventbrite will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its Class A common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its Class A common stock, at Eventbrite’s election. The initial conversion rate is 35.8616 shares of Class A common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $27.89 per share of Class A common stock. The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 30.000% over the last reported sale price of $21.45 per share of Eventbrite’s Class A common stock on March 8, 2021. The conversion rate and conversion price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.

The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part, for cash at Eventbrite’s option at any time, and from time to time, on or after March 15, 2024 and on or before the 40th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, but only if the last reported sale price per share of Eventbrite’s Class A common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time. The redemption price will be equal to the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date.