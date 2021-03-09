NortonLifeLock Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced it has been named to Fast Company ’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021.

NortonLifeLock named to Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year’s MIC list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.

“NortonLifeLock is dedicated to helping protect and empower people to live their digital lives safely. We bring our people and passions together to innovate the powerful technology behind our Cyber Safety tools,” said Vincent Pilette, CEO, NortonLifeLock. “It is an honor to be recognized alongside other outstanding companies, and we look forward to accelerating our work and inspiring others to take part in this effort to make the world more Cyber Safe.”

NortonLifeLock is committed to providing a new level of consumer Cyber Safety to combat today’s ever-evolving cyberthreats. With a surge in gaming and cyberattacks amidst the pandemic, one of NortonLifeLock’s most recent product innovations – Norton 360 for Gamers – was designed by gamers at NortonLifeLock and is the first comprehensive solution to include features specifically optimized to provide sophisticated, multilayered protection for gamers against cyberattacks. Norton 360 for Gamers aims to protect casual and hardcore PC gamers with optimized notifications, allowing you to permanently silence messages except the most essential, eliminating the tension between wanting security and gaming. A key innovation of Norton 360 for Gamers is Dark Web Monitoring Powered by LifeLock[1], a-first-of-its-kind Cyber Safety feature, which monitors up to 10 gamer tags and notifies gamers if their gamer tags, usernames or email addresses are found on the dark web. Notably, NortonLifeLock has issued more than 60,000 notifications informing customers their gaming information was located on the dark web since its release in June.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

“In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

To coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its first-ever Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9 and 10. This virtual, multiday summit will celebrate the Most Innovative Companies in business, provide an early look at major business trends, and offer the inspiration and practical insights on what it takes to innovate in 2021.

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer’s trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we’re transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

*No one can prevent all cybercrime or identity theft.

[1] Secure VPN and Dark Web Monitoring are not available in all countries. Full details available on product landing page.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005357/en/