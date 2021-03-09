 

Xos to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Xos, Inc. (“Xos” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, today announced its participation in several upcoming investor events:

  • Baird Vehicle Technology and Mobility Conference (March 9-10, 2021)
  • Piper Sandler Electric Truck Day (March 19, 2021)
  • Evercore ISI EV/New Energy Day (March 23, 2021)
  • Colliers Spring Alternative Transportation Conference (March 25-26, 2021)

Xos has previously announced its entrance into a definitive merger agreement with NextGen Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: NGAC) ("NextGen"). Upon the closing of the transaction, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to the terms and conditions of the merger agreement, the combined company is expected to be traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market under “XOS”.

About Xos, Inc.

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company dedicated to making fleets more efficient. Xos designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company’s primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on “last mile” routes (i.e. predictable routes that are less than 200 miles per day). The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets zero emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com.

About NextGen

NextGen Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. NextGen is led by George Mattson, a former Partner at Goldman, Sachs & Co., and Gregory Summe, former Chairman and CEO of Perkin Elmer and Vice Chairman of the Carlyle Group. NextGen is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "NGAC." For more information, please visit www.nextgenacq.com.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the potential transaction and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of Xos, the combined company or NextGen, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act. NextGen intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will include a document that serves as a prospectus and proxy statement of NextGen, referred to as a proxy statement/prospectus. A proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to all NextGen shareholders. NextGen also will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. Before making any voting decision, investors and security holders of NextGen are urged to read the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction as they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction.

22.02.21
Xos, a Leading Commercial Electric Vehicle OEM, to Become Publicly Traded on Nasdaq Through Merger with NextGen Acquisition Corporation

22.02.21
5
Xos Trucks Inc - Hersteller von E-LKWs