 

Change Healthcare in Collaboration with AWS Announces a New Data Science as a Service (DSaaS) Offering to Drive Improved Outcomes and Healthcare Economics for Vulnerable Health Communities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 13:00  |  14   |   |   

Today Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) announced a new collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to better assess and improve the effectiveness of interventions and therapies, particularly for underserved and vulnerable populations.

The new Data Science as a Service (DSaaS) offering provides de-identified claims data, enhanced with social determinants of health, enabling security and tailored for individual customers seeking to develop and deploy compliant health analytics at scale. Historically, the process of using regulated health data with social determinants is manual, slow, and fraught with compliance challenges. Leveraging the agility, scale, and security of AWS, DSaaS will address those problems by pre-integrating data and deploying automated software that consistently monitors adherence to privacy/compliance obligations to make patient-level integration of de-identified claims, SDOH, behavioral health, and other novel data practical and timely.

“As much as 80% of our health and well-being is affected by social determinants, such as whether someone can access or afford medical care, their level of healthcare literacy, their access to transportation, and their food and housing vulnerabilities,” said Tim Suther, senior vice president of Data Solutions at Change Healthcare. “Traditional comparative research fails to effectively account for these inequities. By integrating data beyond the clinical setting—in a way that supports privacy—we can understand how diverse life circumstances affect treatment efficacy. That understanding is key in improving outcomes and healthcare economics.”

The Duke University School of Medicine uses DSaaS to explore differences in COVID-19 disease progression as a function of pre-existing conditions and various interventions for different ethnic and socio-economic subgroups. “Our work on COVID-19 highlights how comparative effectiveness research needs to better incorporate ethnicity and social determinants of health to truly assess the real impact of therapies and interventions,” says Michael Pencina, vice dean for Data Science and Information Technology at Duke University School of Medicine.

DSaaS offers a compelling operating model to develop unique insight into therapeutic effectiveness while avoiding inequities due to social determinants. Each DSaaS instance is dedicated to a single client, enabling the flexibility to add unique datasets, analytic tools, and methods for a client’s exclusive use. All clients can access Change Healthcare’s de-identified patient-level dataset, spanning diagnoses, care prescriptions, and social determinants across the U.S. healthcare system. All insights, scores, or algorithms developed in DSaaS are monitored for compliance. Compliant results may be exported for operation behind client firewalls or, optionally, within Change Healthcare networks.

“Providing secure access to comprehensive, linked healthcare datasets will enable life sciences organizations to personalize the patient experiences, support, and enable powerful population-level comparative research to improve precision medicine and personalized care, such as medication adherence, around the world,” said Wilson To, head of Worldwide Healthcare Business Development at AWS. “DSaaS expands the long-standing collaboration between Change Healthcare and AWS, and provides life sciences organizations innovative tools to accelerate research and improve commercial operations.”

For more information on how DSaaS increases the applicability and usage of Social Determinants of Health data, visit our website, or join us on March 10th for our webinar, Using DSaaS to Drive Innovation in Life Sciences. Click here to register.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company, focused on insights, innovation and accelerating the transformation of the U.S. healthcare system through the power of the Change Healthcare Platform. We provide data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system.

For more information on Change Healthcare, please visit our website, hear from our experts at Insights; Follow us on Twitter; Like us on Facebook; Connect with us on LinkedIn; and Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and YouTube.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Change Healthcare in Collaboration with AWS Announces a New Data Science as a Service (DSaaS) Offering to Drive Improved Outcomes and Healthcare Economics for Vulnerable Health Communities Today Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) announced a new collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to better assess and improve the effectiveness of interventions and therapies, particularly for underserved and vulnerable populations. The new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Investors
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Stockholders of NantKwest Approve Merger With ImmunityBio
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
Northern Data clôture l'acquisition d'un site de centre de données dans le nord de la Suède et ...
WORKHORSE GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Workhorse ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
The Alkaline Water Company Enters Into the Mexican Bottled Water Market
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Multiple Change Healthcare Services Earn KLAS Recognition for Excellence