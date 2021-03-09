Twist Bioscience Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021

The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also those who have turned challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive - they thrived, making an impact on their industries and the culture as a whole. This year’s MIC list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies (MIC) for 2021.

“2020 will go down in history as one of the years where everything changed. The impact of COVID-19 impacted every aspect of our lives. Being on the front lines of scientific research, we felt it was our duty to help in any way we could. And the team at Twist selflessly more than delivered,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “I’m so proud that the tireless drive to develop new tools for scientists around the world to help identify the SARS-CoV-2 virus and increase the ability to monitoring and diagnose its spread has been recognized by the editors at Fast Company. In addition, I want to thank the Twist teams that continue to work tirelessly to help us all through this pandemic.”

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

“In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

To coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its first-ever Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9 and 10. This virtual, multiday summit will celebrate the Most Innovative Companies in business, provide an early look at major business trends, and offer the inspiration and practical insights on what it takes to innovate in 2021.

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.