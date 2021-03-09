Charlesbank Capital Partners Makes a Strategic Investment in Ivanti to Partner With Clearlake Capital and TA Associates to Accelerate Growth

Ivanti, Inc. (“Ivanti”), the automation platform that makes every IT connection smarter and more secure across devices, infrastructure and people, today announced that Charlesbank Capital Partners, LLC (“Charlesbank”) has signed a definitive agreement to make a strategic investment in the company. Charlesbank, a leading private investment firm managing more than $8 billion of capital, will join existing investors Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (“Clearlake”) and TA Associates (“TA”) as an institutional shareholder in Ivanti. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Ivanti provides solutions that automate IT and security operations, enabling customers to discover, manage, secure and service their IT infrastructure from cloud environments to edge devices. Ivanti’s software is utilized by over 40,000 customers across various industries and five continents, and its solutions allow administrators to discover IT assets on-premises, in the cloud and at the edge; improve IT service delivery; and reduce risk with insights and automation.