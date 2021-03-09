 

Charlesbank Capital Partners Makes a Strategic Investment in Ivanti to Partner With Clearlake Capital and TA Associates to Accelerate Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 13:00  |  56   |   |   

Ivanti, Inc. (“Ivanti”), the automation platform that makes every IT connection smarter and more secure across devices, infrastructure and people, today announced that Charlesbank Capital Partners, LLC (“Charlesbank”) has signed a definitive agreement to make a strategic investment in the company. Charlesbank, a leading private investment firm managing more than $8 billion of capital, will join existing investors Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (“Clearlake”) and TA Associates (“TA”) as an institutional shareholder in Ivanti. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Ivanti provides solutions that automate IT and security operations, enabling customers to discover, manage, secure and service their IT infrastructure from cloud environments to edge devices. Ivanti’s software is utilized by over 40,000 customers across various industries and five continents, and its solutions allow administrators to discover IT assets on-premises, in the cloud and at the edge; improve IT service delivery; and reduce risk with insights and automation.

In the past six months, Ivanti completed two transformative acquisitions of MobileIron and Pulse Secure, strengthening its Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and Zero Trust Security solutions, and announced the planned acquisition of Cherwell Software, enhancing its IT Service Management (ITSM) and workflow automation offerings. The recent strategic acquisitions meaningfully increased Ivanti’s scale and addressable market while strengthening its product portfolio. The additional capital from Charlesbank will enable Ivanti to extend its market-leading position further through product innovation and acquisitions. Ivanti will continue to be led by CEO and Chairman Jim Schaper and the current management team.

“Through our partnership with Clearlake and TA, Ivanti has significantly scaled the business, accelerated revenue growth and strengthened relationships with an expanding customer base,” said Mr. Schaper. “We are excited to welcome Charlesbank, an organization that shares both our values and our commitment to serving our customers and helping them solve their business challenges, as we continue innovating and delivering world-class solutions to enable the everywhere workplace. The unique combination of Clearlake, TA and now Charlesbank provides Ivanti with the expertise and capital to accelerate organic growth complemented with continued strategic acquisitions.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Charlesbank Capital Partners Makes a Strategic Investment in Ivanti to Partner With Clearlake Capital and TA Associates to Accelerate Growth Ivanti, Inc. (“Ivanti”), the automation platform that makes every IT connection smarter and more secure across devices, infrastructure and people, today announced that Charlesbank Capital Partners, LLC (“Charlesbank”) has signed a definitive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Investors
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Stockholders of NantKwest Approve Merger With ImmunityBio
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
Northern Data clôture l'acquisition d'un site de centre de données dans le nord de la Suède et ...
WORKHORSE GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Workhorse ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
The Alkaline Water Company Enters Into the Mexican Bottled Water Market
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer