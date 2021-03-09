Charlesbank Capital Partners Makes a Strategic Investment in Ivanti to Partner With Clearlake Capital and TA Associates to Accelerate Growth
Ivanti, Inc. (“Ivanti”), the automation platform that makes every IT connection smarter and more secure across devices, infrastructure and people, today announced that Charlesbank Capital Partners, LLC (“Charlesbank”) has signed a definitive agreement to make a strategic investment in the company. Charlesbank, a leading private investment firm managing more than $8 billion of capital, will join existing investors Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (“Clearlake”) and TA Associates (“TA”) as an institutional shareholder in Ivanti. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Ivanti provides solutions that automate IT and security operations, enabling customers to discover, manage, secure and service their IT infrastructure from cloud environments to edge devices. Ivanti’s software is utilized by over 40,000 customers across various industries and five continents, and its solutions allow administrators to discover IT assets on-premises, in the cloud and at the edge; improve IT service delivery; and reduce risk with insights and automation.
In the past six months, Ivanti completed two transformative acquisitions of MobileIron and Pulse Secure, strengthening its Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and Zero Trust Security solutions, and announced the planned acquisition of Cherwell Software, enhancing its IT Service Management (ITSM) and workflow automation offerings. The recent strategic acquisitions meaningfully increased Ivanti’s scale and addressable market while strengthening its product portfolio. The additional capital from Charlesbank will enable Ivanti to extend its market-leading position further through product innovation and acquisitions. Ivanti will continue to be led by CEO and Chairman Jim Schaper and the current management team.
“Through our partnership with Clearlake and TA, Ivanti has significantly scaled the business, accelerated revenue growth and strengthened relationships with an expanding customer base,” said Mr. Schaper. “We are excited to welcome Charlesbank, an organization that shares both our values and our commitment to serving our customers and helping them solve their business challenges, as we continue innovating and delivering world-class solutions to enable the everywhere workplace. The unique combination of Clearlake, TA and now Charlesbank provides Ivanti with the expertise and capital to accelerate organic growth complemented with continued strategic acquisitions.”
