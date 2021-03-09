The Stagwell Marketing Group Reports Strong Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 in the Face of a Global Pandemic

Stagwell Partner Jay Leveton stated, “2020 was a year of significant growth for Stagwell despite a challenging environment brought on by the pandemic. Our position at the forefront of technology and digital marketing led to substantial increases in revenue and EBITDA. As the operating environment improves in 2021 and we accelerate to an even more digital world, we remain uniquely positioned as a disruptor that solves the challenges modern marketers face.”

Stagwell Media LP, which has entered into a definitive transaction agreement to combine its businesses with MDC Partners (Nasdaq: MDCA), announced financial results for its holding company Stagwell Marketing Group LLC (“Stagwell” or the “Company”) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

“Strategic investments in growth lines of business as well as prudent cost management from our centralized operating structure led to strong revenue growth and cash flow in 2020. The pandemic significantly impacted some of our brands in the travel and entertainment verticals, however our diversified assets, paired with an established track recorded of growth and profitability, performed well in 2020,” remarked Stagwell Chief Financial Officer Ryan Greene.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Results

Stagwell GAAP revenue grew $126.1 million, or 67.5%, to $313.1 million. This included organic revenue growth of $111.9 million, or 59.9%. Inorganic revenue was $13.8 million and we recorded a foreign exchange benefit of $0.5 million.

Stagwell GAAP revenue includes third-party direct costs, which are expenses incurred with third-party vendors when Stagwell acts as the principal when performing services for its clients.

Net revenue, after deducting third-party direct costs, was $199.2 million as compared to $157.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income was $32.7 million as compared to net income of $3.4 million in the prior year period, an increase of $29.3 million, or 857.5%. This was primarily due to an increase in net revenue of $42.2 million less increases to operating expense other than third-party direct costs of $18.4 million, which resulted in an increase to operating income of $23.8 million, or 158.7%. Additionally, the Company reported a decrease to its non-operating expenses totaling $5.4 million, which was largely due to reductions to provision for income taxes and interest expense, net of $4.0 million and $2.6 million, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $64.2 million as compared to $33.5 million in the prior year period, an increase of 91.7%, primarily due to strong performance in Stagwell’s Communications, Public Affairs and Advocacy segment. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.5%, up from 17.9% in the prior year period.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Results

Stagwell GAAP revenue grew $259.3 million, or 41.3%, to $888.0 million. This included organic revenue growth of $182.7 million, or 29.1%. Inorganic revenue was $76.1 million, and we recorded a foreign exchange gain of $0.6 million. Net revenue after deducting third-party direct costs was $633.2 million as compared to $562.8 million in 2019.

Net income was $71.5 million as compared to net income of $20.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of $50.7 million, or 244.7%. This was primarily due to an increase in net revenue of $70.4 million less increases to operating expense other than third-party direct costs of $27.3 million, which resulted in an increase to operating income of $43.0 million, or 105.8%. Additionally, non-operating expenses decreased $7.7 million, which was largely due to reductions to provision for income taxes and interest expense, net of $4.1 million and $2.4 million, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $143.2 million as compared to $98.8 million in the prior year period, an increase of 44.8%, primarily driven by the strong performance in Stagwell’s Communications, Public Affairs and Advocacy segment. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.1%, up from 15.7% in the prior year period.

About Stagwell Marketing Group

The Stagwell Marketing Group is the first and only independent, digital-first, and fully-integrated organization of size & scale servicing brands across the continuum of marketing services. Collaborative by design, Stagwell is not weighed down by legacy points of view and its people are united in their desire to innovate, evolve, grow and deliver superior results for their clients. Stagwell’s high growth brands include experts in four categories: digital transformation and marketing, research and insights, marketing communications, and content and media. Stagwell Media LP (“Stagwell Media), is a private equity fund that owns all interests in Stagwell Marketing Group LLC through a wholly owned holding company named Stagwell Marketing Group Holdings LLC. Stagwell Media, Stagwell Marketing Group LLC and its businesses are managed by The Stagwell Group, a registered investment advisor. The address of Stagwell is 1808 Eye Street, Floor 6, Washington, D.C., 20006. As of the date hereof, Stagwell Media and its affiliates beneficially own 50,000 series 6 preference shares (representing 100% of the outstanding Series 6 preference shares) and 14,425,714 Class A shares (representing 19.8% of the outstanding Class A shares) of MDC.

SCHEDULE 1 STAGWELL MARKETING GROUP LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Revenue(1) $ 199,179 $ 156,938 $ 633,231 $ 562,849 Third-party direct costs 113,883 29,989 254,801 65,817 Revenue 313,062 186,927 888,032 628,666 Operating expenses: Cost of services sold 198,525 109,414 571,588 376,280 Office and general expenses 64,498 52,394 191,679 175,962 Depreciation and amortization 11,187 10,112 41,025 35,729 Total operating expenses 274,210 171,920 804,292 587,971 Operating income 38,852 15,007 83,740 40,695 Other expenses, net: Interest expense, net (1,558) (4,184) (6,223) (8,659) Other expense, net (1,919) (689) (177) (1,144) Income before taxes and equity in earnings

(losses) of unconsolidated affiliates 35,375 10,134 77,340 30,892 Provision for income taxes (2,726) (6,751) (5,937) (10,004) Income before equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates 32,649 3,383 71,403 20,888 Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates 51 32 58 (158) Net income 32,700 3,415 71,461 20,730 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 10,900 (137) 18,231 2,326 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (429) 224 (3,126) 1,263 Net income attributable to Stagwell Media LP $ 22,229 $ 3,328 $ 56,356 $ 17,141

Net Revenue: GAAP Revenue adjusted to exclude certain third-party costs when we act as a principal for the services rendered in the client arrangement.

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 2 STAGWELL MARKETING GROUP LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED REVENUE RECONCILIATION GAAP REVENUE Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands, except percentages) Revenue $ % Change Revenue $ % Change December 31, 2019 $ 186,927 $ 628,666 Organic revenue (1) 111,902 59.9% 182,664 29.1% Inorganic revenue 13,755 7.4% 76,123 12.1% Foreign exchange impact 478 0.3% 579 0.1% Total change 126,135 67.5% 259,366 41.3% December 31, 2020 $ 313,062 $ 888,032

NET REVENUE (2) Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands, except percentages) Revenue $ % Change Revenue $ % Change December 31, 2019 $ 156,938 $ 562,849 Organic revenue (1) 28,577 18.2% 3,282 0.6% Inorganic revenue 13,186 8.4% 66,521 11.8% Foreign exchange impact 478 0.3% 579 0.1% Total change 42,241 26.9% 70,382 12.5% December 31, 2020 $ 199,179 $ 633,231

“Organic revenue growth” and “organic revenue decline” refer to the positive or negative results, respectively, of subtracting both the foreign exchange and inorganic components from total revenue growth. The organic revenue growth (decline) component reflects the constant currency impact of (a) the change in revenue of the Company’s Brands that have been held throughout each of the comparable periods presented, and (b) “inorganic revenue”. The Company uses the term “existing brands” to mean businesses that were owned for the entirety of both years being compared, and the term acquired brands to refer to businesses that were acquired during the periods being compared. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein. Net Revenue: GAAP Revenue adjusted to exclude certain third-party costs when we act as a principal for the services rendered in the client arrangement.

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 3 STAGWELL MARKETING GROUP LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 92,457 $ 63,860 Accounts receivable, net 225,733 196,511 Expenditures billable to clients 11,063 21,137 Other current assets 36,433 23,242 Total current assets 365,686 304,750 Investments 14,256 18,899 Property and equipment, net 35,614 32,571 Goodwill 351,725 325,185 Intangible assets, net 186,035 196,567 Right-of-use assets – operating leases 57,752 71,723 Other assets 2,787 1,094 Total assets $ 1,013,855 $ 950,789 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 147,826 $ 139,507 Accruals and other liabilities 89,562 68,513 Current maturities of long-term debt 994 994 Advanced billings 66,418 57,864 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 19,579 17,488 Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration 12,579 64,845 Total current liabilities 336,958 349,211 Long-term debt, net 198,024 158,460 Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration 5,268 - Lease liabilities – operating leases 52,606 67,463 Deferred tax liabilities, net 16,050 21,408 Other liabilities 5,802 2,108 Total liabilities 614,708 598,650 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 604 3,602 Member’s equity 358,756 316,960 Noncontrolling interest 39,787 31,577 Total equity 398,543 348,537 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity $ $ 1,013,855 $ 950,789

SCHEDULE 4 STAGWELL MARKETING GROUP LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA Years ended December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 138,080 $ 64,846 Net cash used in investing activities (29,021) (18,087) Net cash used in financing activities (80,141) (35,019) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (321) 343 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 28,597 12,083 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 63,860 51,777 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 92,457 $ 63,860 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash interest paid $ (9,287) $ (12,100) Income taxes paid (10,714) (8,588) Non-cash investing and financing activities: Acquisitions of business (23,720) (69,233) Acquisitions of noncontrolling interest - (15,560) Net unrealized (loss) gain on available for sale investment (5,156) 1,539 Non-cash contributions included in Member’s equity 93,880 71,240 Non-cash debt proceeds - 18,000 Non-cash payment of deferred acquisition consideration (64,345) -

SCHEDULE 5 STAGWELL MARKETING GROUP LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 32,700 $ 3,415 $ 71,461 $ 20,730 Income before equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates (51) (32) (58) 158 Provision for income taxes 2,726 6,751 5,937 10,004 Other expense, net 1,919 689 177 1,144 Interest expense, net 1,558 4,184 6,223 8,659 Depreciation and amortization 11,187 10,112 41,025 35,729 Deferred acquisition consideration adjustments 3,253 6,405 4,497 15,652 Other items, net 10,883 1,948 13,906 6,767 Adjusted EBITDA $ 64,175 $ 33,472 $ 143,168 $ 98,843

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 6 STAGWELL MARKETING GROUP LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF COMPONENTS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES 2020 (in thousands) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD INORGANIC GAAP REVENUE GAAP Revenue $ 184,543 $ 162,330 $ 228,097 $ 313,062 $ 888,032 Less: Organic GAAP revenue for the period (154,822) (140,923) (216,959) (299,785) 812,488 Foreign exchange impact (847) 188 760 478 579 Inorganic GAAP Revenue $ 28,874 $ 21,595 $ 11,898 $ 13,755 $ 76,123 INORGANIC NET REVENUE GAAP revenue $ 184,543 $ 162,330 $ 228,097 $ 313,062 $ 888,032 Third-party direct costs (33,710) (31,971) (75,238) (113,883) (254,801) Net revenue 150,833 130,359 152,859 199,179 633,231 Less: Organic Net revenue for the period (125,733) (112,795) (142,289) (186,472) (567,289) Foreign exchange (loss) benefit (847) 188 760 478 579 Inorganic Net Revenue $ 24,253 $ 17,752 $ 11,330 $ 13,186 $ 66,521 OTHER ITEMS, NET​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Acquisition-related expenses ​ $ 657​ $ 478​ $ 461​ $ 9,393 ​ $ 10,988 Other non-recurring items​ - ​ - ​ - ​ - ​ - ​ Other restructuring costs​ 470​ 865​ 94​ 1,489 ​ 2,918 ​ Total other items, net​ $ 1,127​ $ 1,343 $ 555​ $ 10,882 $ 13,906 ​ CASH INTEREST, NET & OTHER​ Cash interest paid​ $ 1,871 ​ $ 2,619 ​ $ 2,798 ​ $ 1,999 ​ $ 9,287 ​ Interest income​ 317 ​ 225 ​ 232 ​ 234 ​ 1,008 ​ Total cash interest, net & other​ $ 2,188 ​ $ 2,844 ​ $ 3,030 ​ $ 2,233 ​ $ 10,295 ​ CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, NET​ Capital expenditures​ $ 2,663 ​ $ 2,654 ​ $ 3,660 ​ $ 3,122 ​ $ 12,099 ​ MISCELLANEOUS OTHER DISCLOSURES​ Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest​ $ 1,138 ​ $ 1,671 ​ $ 4,522​ $ 10,900 ​ $ 18,231 ​ Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest​ (692)​ (1,097)​ (908)​ (429)​ (3,126)​ Cash taxes​ 2,105 ​ (795)​ 2,308 ​ 7,096 ​ 10,714

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 7 STAGWELL MARKETING GROUP LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF COMPONENTS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES 2019 (in thousands) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD INORGANIC GAAP REVENUE GAAP Revenue $ 130,215 $ 155,086 $ 156,437 $ 186,928 $ 628,666 Organic GAAP revenue for the period (85,614) (94,512) (96,378) (158,892) (435,395) Foreign exchange impact 1,312 (804) (541) 802 769 Inorganic GAAP Revenue $ 45,913 $ 59,770 $ 59,518 $ 28,838 $ 194,040 INORGANIC NET REVENUE GAAP revenue $ 130,215 $ 155,086 $ 156,437 $ 186,928 $ 628,666 Third-party direct costs (8,119) (12,026) (15,683) (29,989) (65,817) Net revenue 122,096 143,060 140,754 156,939 562,849 Organic Net Revenue for the period (88,769) (96,791) (95,544) (137,507) (418,611) Foreign exchange benefit (loss) 1,312 (804) (541) 802 769 Inorganic Net Revenue $ 34,639 $ 45,464 $ 44,669 $ 20,234 $ 145,007 OTHER ITEMS, NET​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Acquisition-related expenses ​ $ 258​ $ 4,252​ $ 942​ $ 1,001​ $ 6,453 Other non-recurring items​ (65)​ (46)​ (65)​ (65)​ (241)​ Other restructuring costs​ 21​ 137​ (615)​ 1,012 555​ Total other items, net​ $ 214​ $ 4,343 $ 262​ $ 1,948 $ 6,767 CASH INTEREST, NET & OTHER​ Cash interest paid​ $ 2,323​ $ 2,887 $ 3,832​ $ 3,058 $ 12,100 Interest income​ 495​ 338 274​ 377 1,484 Total cash interest, net & other​ $ 2,818​ $ 3,225​ $ 4,106​ $ 3,435 $ 13,584 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, NET​ Capital expenditures​ $ 2,814​ $ 2,585 ​ $ 1,945 ​ $ 5,128 $ 12,472 MISCELLANEOUS OTHER DISCLOSURES​ Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest​ $ (23)​ $ 569 $ 822​ $ 958 $ 2,326​ Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest​ (132)​ 534 636​ 225 1,263 Cash taxes​ 551​ 2,222​ 2,026​ 3,789​ 8,588

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

