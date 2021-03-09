 

Paige Secures Financing from KKR for Total Series C Funding Round of Over $125 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 13:00  |  21   |   |   

Paige, a global leader in AI-based diagnostic software in pathology, today announced that KKR, a leading global investment firm, joined Casdin Capital and Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. (JJDC) as co-leads in its Series C financing round, bringing the round to over $125 million. Paige will use this new capital to expand its geographic footprint as it accelerates the development of AI-based clinical applications, biomarkers and diagnostics.

Additional investors in the Series C round include Catalio Capital Management, existing investors and other funds, as previously announced.

“We are grateful for the support of our stellar investors who share our mission to drive the future of precision medicine,” said Leo Grady, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Paige. “Paige is committed to transforming the diagnostics space by building an industry-leading portfolio of AI-based clinical applications, biomarkers and diagnostics and investing in the necessary areas to establish the technology long-term. This investment puts us in a strong position for growth over the next few years and beyond.”

“KKR is committed to supporting differentiated companies such as Paige that are reimagining how technology can support health care providers and diagnostics,” said Ali Satvat, Partner and Global Head of Health Care Strategic Growth at KKR. “With its cutting-edge technology platform and strong management team, we believe that Paige is well-positioned for sustainable growth.”

For KKR, the investment is being funded through the firm’s Health Care Strategic Growth Fund, which is focused on investing in high-growth health care-related companies for which KKR can be a unique partner in helping reach scale.

About Paige

Paige was founded in 2017 by Thomas Fuchs, Dr.Sc. and colleagues from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). The company builds computational pathology products designed so patients and their care teams can make effective, more informed treatment decisions. With this new class of AI-based technologies positioned to drive the future of diagnostics, Paige created a platform to deliver this novel technology to pathologists to transform their workflow and increase diagnostic confidence and productivity. Paige’s products deliver insights to pathologists and oncologists so they can arrive efficiently at more precise diagnoses for patients. Paige is the first company to receive FDA breakthrough designation for computational pathology products.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.Paige.ai, https://www.paigeplatform.com , Twitter and LinkedIn.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Paige Secures Financing from KKR for Total Series C Funding Round of Over $125 Million Paige, a global leader in AI-based diagnostic software in pathology, today announced that KKR, a leading global investment firm, joined Casdin Capital and Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. (JJDC) as co-leads in its Series C financing round, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Investors
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Stockholders of NantKwest Approve Merger With ImmunityBio
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
Northern Data clôture l'acquisition d'un site de centre de données dans le nord de la Suède et ...
WORKHORSE GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Workhorse ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
The Alkaline Water Company Enters Into the Mexican Bottled Water Market
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
KKR Appoints Arturo Gutiérrez and Dane Holmes as New Independent Directors
04.03.21
KKR to Acquire Integrated Specialty Coverages (ISC)
03.03.21
New KKR Global Insights Report Discusses Value Creation through Reflation
01.03.21
KKR and Rakuten Complete Seiyu Share Purchase from Walmart
25.02.21
Optiv Names Omaha Senior Lauren Harris Recipient of $40,000 Scholarship
22.02.21
KKR to Acquire Telefónica Chile’s Wholesale Fiber Optic Network to Create First Open Access Network in Chile
17.02.21
KKR to Acquire Flow Control Group from Bertram Capital
16.02.21
Optiv Announces Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Readiness Services to Guide Organizations Through Federal Regulations
11.02.21
KKR to Present at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Financial Services Forum 2021
08.02.21
KKR & Co. Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.10.20
215
KKR & Co - lukrative Beteiligungs- und Privat Equity-Geschäfte für jedermann