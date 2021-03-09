Orgenesis Provides Fiscal 2020 Year-End Results and Corporate Update; Expands POCare Therapeutic Pipeline, POCare Technologies, and POCare Network

GERMANTOWN, Md., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies (CGTs), today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and provided a business update.

Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis, commented, “Just over a year ago, we completed the sale of one of our business divisions, which provided centralized manufacturing subcontracting services to cell and gene biotech companies. This activity was incorporated in the Masthercell subsidiary, a contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO). The CDMO was sold for $315 million, generating approximately $127 million of proceeds to Orgenesis. We determined it was the right time to sell Masthercell in order to maximize value for our shareholders and accelerate the rollout of our other divisions, with a focus on expanding our point-of-care business. Over the past year, we have been hard at work building the foundation for our POCare platform, which we believe has the potential to unlock value across the cell and gene therapy industry. Specifically, the historical centralized production model and resulting high costs of these therapies has inhibited uptake by payors and limited availability for patients. A case in point is CAR-T therapies, which are transforming cancer treatment, but can range in the hundreds of thousands of dollars per patient, per year. In contrast, through our decentralized POCare platform, we are able to provide autologous cell and gene therapies to patients in need at the point-of-care, thereby dramatically lowering costs, streamlining logistics and enhancing distribution.”

“Towards this end, we have combined the development of three pillars that are the basis for the POCare platform: Therapies, Technologies and Network. The first pillar, our POCare Therapies, involves licensing and development of breakthrough cell and gene therapies, that are combined with our second pillar of POCare Technologies. Using the advanced array of automation technologies that we have either licensed, developed or partnered with, the therapies are adapted for onsite production and supply. In turn, we support all stages of development and validation of the combination of therapies and processing technologies, from the clinic all the way through to commercialization. To date, we have developed, purchased or in-licensed more than 30 therapies and continue to expand our pipeline through our partnership with the POCare centers. Importantly, we believe our expansive therapeutic pipeline is on par or superior to many of the world’s premier cell and gene therapy companies. We also have our first commercial product on the market, KYSLECEL, following the acquisition of Koligo. KYSLECEL is commercially available in the United States for chronic and recurrent acute pancreatitis. KYSLECEL is an excellent illustration of our strategy, whereby we are adapting this therapy for onsite automated production and supply through our POCare platform, thus enabling the availability of this therapy.”

“This ties into the third pillar of our POCare platform, our POCare Network, where we are partnering with leading hospitals and research centers in 14 countries and setting up GMP processing and supply units as the basis for a harmonized supply network for our therapies. In doing so, we have realized that having a compliant GMP clean room facility is a major bottle neck for many of these institutions, and even for those who do have one, it is usually insufficient in size. Building up high-grade clean rooms is a costly and lengthy process, and running such clean rooms requires highly trained personnel, as well as implementing complex and costly maintenance procedures. In line with our commitment of enabling cell and gene therapies for all, we have invested heavily in new point-of-care technologies that can be integrated into our new Orgenesis Mobile Processing Units and Labs (OMPULs).”

“We have made significant progress in the validation, risk analysis, regulatory and other tasks related to the OMPULs, which will be utilized to produce our POCare Therapies. These mobile systems can be deployed onsite at a hospital or medical institution, and can enable parallel processing of therapies at a reduced cost, without the logistical nightmares of a centralized production facility or the difficulty of building cleanrooms in the hospitals. Some of the key advantages of this system are the short set up time, small footprint, lower costs, automated operation, modular format, and highly scalable design. All of these factors enable us to produce autologous cell and gene therapies, along with viral processing capabilities, directly at the point of care in a consistent and standardized manner in all locations. We believe the OMPULs are an important step in the quick expansion of our capacity, and we look forward to expanding both the quantity and locations of our systems.”

“We have already established POCare development and service centers in the United States, Belgium, Israel and South Korea, and have established 10 joint venture agreements with regional partners that are financially committed to validate our therapies according to local regulatory requirements. In partnership with them, we have set up a network of hospitals and other partners in a total of 14 countries to date and we expect to sign agreements with many more premier institutions in the coming weeks and months. We have also utilized these partners to develop and adapt our POCare systems to local requirements.”

“I am pleased to report that our revenues nearly doubled in 2020 to $7.7 million, which reflects growth in revenues related to technology transfer, setup, and validation of both our therapies and systems for clinical use. We are committed to expanding our capacity and enabling the supply of our therapies globally, which provides us visibility into our future revenue growth. Based on just the existing contracts in hand, we anticipate for revenue to more than double in 2021. I am highly appreciative of our global network partners that helped us to achieve an immense amount of progress over the last year, while facing the tremendous personal and global logistic hardships imposed by COVID-19. We look forward to providing further updates as we advance our therapeutic pipeline, expand our hospital network and deploy our OMPULs worldwide.”

Conference Call

The Company plans to host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time today, March 9, 2021, to discuss the Company’s financial results for the 2020 fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as well as the Company’s corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 877-545-0320 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0016 for international callers and using entry code 796258. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2585/40294 or on the Company’s Investor Events section of the website here .

A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Events section of the website ( https://ir.orgenesis.com/overview#/ ) through Wednesday, March 9, 2022. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through Tuesday, March 23, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 40294.

ORGENESIS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

December 31, 2020 2019 Assets CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,923 $ 107 Restricted cash 645 467 Accounts receivable, net 3,085 1,831 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 1,070 382 Grants receivable 169 204 Inventory 185 136 Current assets of discontinued operations (See Note 3) - 75,221 Total current assets 50,077 78,348 NON CURRENT ASSETS: Deposits $ 296 $ 299 Loan to related party - 2,623 Investments in associates, net 175 - Property, plants and equipment, net 3,073 2,305 Intangible assets, net 13,023 3,348 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,474 725 Goodwill 8,745 4,812 Other assets 821 35 Total non-current assets 27,607 14,147 TOTAL ASSETS $ 77,684 $ 92,495







ORGENESIS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

December 31, 2020 2019 Liabilities and equity CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 8,649 $ 5,549 Accrued expenses and other payables 792 1,615 Income tax payable 7 - Employees and related payables 1,463 1,672 Advance payments on account of grant 692 523 Short-term loans and current maturities of long-term loans 145 391 Contract liabilities 59 325 Current maturities of finance leases 19 - Current maturities of operating leases 485 357 Current maturities of convertible loans 3,974 416 Current liabilities of discontinued operations (See Note 3) - 31,586 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 16,285 42,434 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Non-current operating leases $ 1,020 $ 455 Convertible loans 7,200 12,143 Retirement benefits obligation 74 41 Deferred taxes - 58 Long-term debt and finance leases 64 - Other long-term liabilities 313 331 TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 8,671 13,028 TOTAL LIABILITIES 24,956 55,462 COMMITMENTS REDEEMABLE NON CONTROLLING INTEREST OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (See Note 3) - 30,955 EQUITY: Common stock of $0.0001 par value, 145,833,334 shares authorized, 24,223,093 and 16,140,962 shares issued as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 3 2 Additional paid-in capital 140,397 94,691 Accumulated other comprehensive income 748 213 Treasury stock at December 31, 2020 55,309 shares (250 ) - Accumulated deficit (88,319 ) (89,429 ) Equity attributable to Orgenesis Inc. 52,579 5,477 Non-controlling interests 149 601 TOTAL EQUITY 52,728 6,078 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 77,684 $ 92,495







ORGENESIS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(U.S. Dollars, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)