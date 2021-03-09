The ZenaPay Bitcoin Wallet app is part of the project, allowing Greenheart customers to use cryptocurrency to purchase items at Greenheart stores and online merchants. ZenaPay Bitcoin Wallet will be expanded to carry multiple currencies and tokens. Furthermore, it will allow for the delivery of purchased products to the customer’s home.

CHICAGO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc . (OTC: EPAZ), a provider of blockchain technology, a cryptocurrency mobile app, smart contracts and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that ZenaTech, Inc. has released version four (v.4.0) of its ZenaPay Bitcoin Wallet, which has more than 10,000 downloads. Greenheart CBD Hemp Mobile will be powered by ZenaPay Bitcoin Wallet for assisting with processing payments.

Greenheart CBD is an Irish-owned company with a vision of bringing the finest Irish-made cannabidiol (CBD) oil products from seed to shelf in Ireland. The company helps farmers produce the best organic hemp crops and process them through cold-press extraction machinery in the most natural way possible. The company has spent years researching extraction methods with full traceability from seed to shelf. It aims to create standardized cold-press extraction procedures and the most effective CBD products for the end consumer.

Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO and chairman of Epazz Inc., said, “What differentiates Greenheart Punt tokens from other tokens and cryptocurrencies is its sustainability. ZenaPay Bitcoin Wallet is on its fourth version with more than 10,000 downloads.”

Through collaboration with Epazz as a blockchain technology provider, Greenheart built the first distributed application marketplace for CBD products. The company uses the industry-leading decentralized platform Origin. Origin enables token investors to use the platform to purchase Greenheart CBD products using Ethereum or Greenheart Punt tokens. The dApp marketplace is now live. The company has issued Greenheart Punt tokens to expand its scope to the CBD community by offering its token holders a cost-effective and operationally efficient way to access the growing range of Greenheart CBD products.