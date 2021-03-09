 

XORTX to Present and Participate in the Sachs 14th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX; OTCQB: XRTXF), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, announces its participation in the Sachs 14th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum 2021 to be held virtually March 10th and 11th, 2021.

Dr. Allen Davidoff, President and CEO of XORTX stated, “The Sachs European Life Sciences CEO Forum is a premier conference of life science industry professionals, business development professionals seeking potential drug development partners and investors. XORTX’s participation in this conference will provide further exposure for the Company’s first in class, late stage clinical programs for kidney disease to industry leaders in drug development and open new discussions and continue existing discussions with future pharma partners and investors.”

About Sachs European Life Sciences CEO Forum, 2021

The Sachs 14th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum is a global bio-pharma industry event that addresses the main challenges for 2021 in investment, partnering and alliance management. Key players contribute their insights in panels which cover the macro picture as well as innovation in different therapeutic sectors. Sachs Associates is a long established international conference company with offices in Switzerland and the UK. It runs a limited number of high profile conferences in Europe and the USA which are focused on bio-pharma, medtech, and digital health. https://www.sachsforum.com/.

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with three clinically advanced products in development – XRx-008 for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), XRx-101 for Coronavirus / COVID-19 infection and XRx-221 is a clinical stage program for Type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy (T2DN). The Company has strong intellectual property rights and established proof of concept through independent clinical studies. XORTX is working to advance its clinical stage programs and product development using proprietary formulations of uric acid lowering agents including xanthine oxidase inhibitors to attenuate the health consequences of chronically or acutely high serum uric acid. At XORTX Therapeutics, we are dedicated to developing medications to improve the quality of life and future of patients with kidney disease. Additional information on XORTX Therapeutics is available at www.xortx.com.

For further information, please contact:  
   
Allen Davidoff, CEO Bruce Rowlands, Chairman
adavidoff@xortx.com or +1 403 455 7727 browlands@xortx.com or +1 416 230 7260

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XORTX to Present and Participate in the Sachs 14th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum 2021 CALGARY, Alberta, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX; OTCQB: XRTXF), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, announces …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. to present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Conference Call Regarding Proposal to Acquire Coherent
Santhera gibt Resultate der Anleihensgläubigerversammlung bekannt
Addex Therapeutics to Release Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
XORTX Files New Provisional Patent to Treat and Protect Individuals Most at Risk to Severe Viral Infection
02.03.21
XORTX Confirms $1 Million in Warrant Exercise Proceeds
01.03.21
XORTX Participating in WuXI Healthcare Forum
17.02.21
XORTX to Present at BIO CEO and Investor Conference
10.02.21
XORTX Closes Over Subscribed Private Placement
08.02.21
XORTX Announces Over Subscribed Private Placement

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
17
Xortx Therapeutics - eine unerkannte Perle?