XORTX to Present and Participate in the Sachs 14th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum 2021

Dr. Allen Davidoff, President and CEO of XORTX stated, “The Sachs European Life Sciences CEO Forum is a premier conference of life science industry professionals, business development professionals seeking potential drug development partners and investors. XORTX’s participation in this conference will provide further exposure for the Company’s first in class, late stage clinical programs for kidney disease to industry leaders in drug development and open new discussions and continue existing discussions with future pharma partners and investors.”

CALGARY, Alberta, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (" XORTX " or the “ Company ”) (CSE: XRX; OTCQB: XRTXF), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, announces its participation in the Sachs 14 th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum 2021 to be held virtually March 10 th and 11 th , 2021.

About Sachs European Life Sciences CEO Forum, 2021

The Sachs 14th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum is a global bio-pharma industry event that addresses the main challenges for 2021 in investment, partnering and alliance management. Key players contribute their insights in panels which cover the macro picture as well as innovation in different therapeutic sectors. Sachs Associates is a long established international conference company with offices in Switzerland and the UK. It runs a limited number of high profile conferences in Europe and the USA which are focused on bio-pharma, medtech, and digital health. https://www.sachsforum.com/.

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with three clinically advanced products in development – XRx-008 for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), XRx-101 for Coronavirus / COVID-19 infection and XRx-221 is a clinical stage program for Type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy (T2DN). The Company has strong intellectual property rights and established proof of concept through independent clinical studies. XORTX is working to advance its clinical stage programs and product development using proprietary formulations of uric acid lowering agents including xanthine oxidase inhibitors to attenuate the health consequences of chronically or acutely high serum uric acid. At XORTX Therapeutics, we are dedicated to developing medications to improve the quality of life and future of patients with kidney disease. Additional information on XORTX Therapeutics is available at www.xortx.com.

