 

Emerging Markets Report A Transformative Time

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Significant news release from diversified health and wellness; beverage and natural products company, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) last week as the Company appointed Melise Panetta as its new President. Chief among Panetta’s resume stops is a tenure as an executive at beverage giant PepsiCo.

We think this is a very notable event. Let’s show you why.

With BevCanna’s recent transformative acquisition(s), its evident CPG and cannabis-infused beverages and natural products are going to be significant driving factors going forward. Adding an executive of Panetta’s standing can be highly catalytic to growth... and notoriety.

Let’s start with the latter. Adding Panetta, a leading consumer packaged goods ("CPG") executive who has held senior and executive roles at global companies such as General Mills, PepsiCo, and S.C. Johnson says a lot about the quality and growth prospect of the organization. Ms. Panetta has seen beverage and CPG companies of the highest order and for her to join BevCanna at this stage, shows how she views its potential trajectory.

By inking Panetta, we believe, BevCanna gets a myriad of leadership benefits coming to the big chair as well as a real mark of notoriety.

Factor in that she has broad experience in the cannabis sector as well and the implied benefits grow clearer.

The release is chocked full of nuggets that we like: “Melise joined the team in the fall to build our international commercial strategy” or “We’ve already capitalized on her significant expertise to accelerate our strategic planning for the newly amalgamated company.”

And of course, this hefty release doesn’t touch on what Ms. Panetta could hypothetically do with her industry Rolodex via deals with larger partners and/or even recruiting for the BevCanna team.

Again, 100% hypothetical but this is what presidents of companies often do.
Nonetheless, in this important release from BevCanna perhaps the most important line comes from the new president herself who says unequivocally that “This is a truly transformative time for BevCanna."

Emerging Markets Report A Transformative Time An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary ORLANDO, Fla., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Significant news release from diversified health and wellness; beverage and natural products company, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) …

