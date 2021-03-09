 

NeuBase Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2021

PITTSBURGH, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) (“NeuBase” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines, announced today that Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NeuBase, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference and at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference. Both virtual investor conferences take place in March 2021.

Conference Details:
Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 9th   
Time: 7:00 a.m. ET
Location: Webcast Link – or at the company’s website (click here)
   
   
Event: Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 17th   
Time: 11:20 a.m. ET
Location: Webcast Link – or at the company’s website (click here)

The webcasts from both conferences will also be archived on the NeuBase website, www.neubasetherapeutics.com.

About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase is accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines which have been shown to be able to increase, decrease and change gene function, as appropriate, to resolve causal genetic defects in living systems. NeuBase's designer PATrOL therapies are centered around its proprietary drug scaffold to address genetic diseases at the source by combining the highly targeted approach of traditional genetic therapies with the broad organ distribution capabilities of small molecules. With an initial focus on silencing disease-causing mutations in debilitating neurological, neuromuscular and oncologic disorders, NeuBase is committed to redefining medicine for the millions of patients with both common and rare conditions. To learn more, visit www.neubasetherapeutics.com.

NeuBase Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
OP: (617) 430-7576

NeuBase Media Contact:
Cait Williamson, Ph.D.
LifeSci Public Relations
cait@lifescipublicrelations.com
OP: (646) 751-4366




