 

LifeMD to Participate at the 33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2021

NEW YORK, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, has been invited to participate at the 33rd Annual ROTH Growth Conference being held virtually on March 15-17, 2021.

The conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors, followed by one-on-one and small group meetings, as well as expert panels and fireside chats. Past events have featured more than 550 participating companies and drawn more than 5,000 attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high-net-worth investors.

LifeMD CEO Justin Schreiber will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the conference. He will be joined by the company’s CFO, Marc Benathen, and chief business officer, Corey Deutsch.

Management will discuss the upcoming official launch of the company’s new subscription-based primary care and concierge telehealth services, which represents another valuable avenue for attracting new patients to the LifeMD digital health platform and expanding the company’s offerings to existing patients.

The company recently announced it expects Q1 2021 revenues to exceed $17 million, up more than 295% compared to Q1 2020. Subscriptions are expected to generate more than 80% of revenue in the quarter, compared to about 63% in the same year-ago period.

To submit a registration request, click here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with LifeMD, please contact your ROTH representative. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.  

About ROTH Capital Partners
ROTH Capital Partners, LLC “ROTH” is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately held and employee owned. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About LifeMD
LifeMD, Inc. (formerly Conversion Labs) is a leading telehealth company that is transforming the healthcare landscape with direct-to-patient product and service offerings. LifeMD's telemedicine platform enables virtual access to affordable and convenient medical treatment from licensed providers and, when appropriate, prescription medications and over-the-counter products delivered directly to the patient's home. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com

