ParcelPal Announces Pilot Agreement with Global Food Service Company

We are working with this company’s newly launched “at-home” division that offers a wide range of restaurant-quality food products, including dairy, cut meats, poultry, fresh produce, freezer and pantry staples, in addition to household products and cleaning supplies. With their online grocery delivery, residents can stock-up and elevate their at-home food experience.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Technology Inc. (“ParcelPal” or the “Company”), (OTC:PTNYF) (CSE:PKG) (FSE:PT0) is pleased to announce a pilot agreement with the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare, educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries.

As part of the pilot program, we are providing delivery services to this new customer in two major cities in Canada. The pilot program will conclude in a few weeks, after the conclusion of which, we hope to expand into additional major cities and territories with this new Company customer.

CEO Rich Wheeless stated, “The foodservice area has been a major focus of growth for us and I am very pleased to be working with the global leader in this space. With the successful conclusion to the pilot phase of the program, this should enable us to quickly expand into new markets quickly, and to provide people with the same amazing products they’re accustomed to at home. This is another major milestone for the Company and I am proud of the entire team for being able to get this launched so quickly.”

The Company looks forward to providing a further update in the coming weeks.

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a leader in the growing technology and logistics industry. ParcelPal is a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in cities including Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and soon in other major cities Canada-wide. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

