 

Jericho Energy Ventures Announces Capella Partners as Company’s Senior Technical Advisor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 13:00  |  44   |   |   

TULSA, Okla. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV: JEV; Frankfurt: JLM0; OTC: JROOF) (“Jericho” or “JEV” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Santa Barbara, CA-based Capella Partners to serve as its Senior Technical Advisor.

The relationship, headed up by Jourdan Urbach and Romi Kadri, will leverage Capella’s collective skills and expertise in providing deep technical due diligence, IP development, industrialization, and commercialization related to Jericho’s low-carbon investments.  

“We are grateful for Capella’s diverse background in providing support to deep-tech growth companies as we look to successfully scale up our capital intensive and technically challenging processes. With the Capella team comes decades of experience in venture investing, technical R&D, product development and new product introduction,” Brian Williamson, CEO of JEV stated.

Meet JEV’s New Senior Technical Advisors:

Jourdan Urbach

Jourdan advises clients on technically complex early-stage investments at Capella Partners and Brandt & Co. Most recently Jourdan was at McKinsey & Co., where he helped build their internal venture capital group in addition to serving Fortune 1000 clients. Jourdan was first tasked with improving the Firm's innovation pipeline, helping to shape, and run the New Ventures Competition. During that time, he also served as Product Manager or interim CTO for a portfolio of over 20 internal startups, called McKinsey Solutions.

Previously Jourdan co-founded Mass Lab, raising over $3M in funding from Mark Cuban, Social Starts, and other notable investors. Prior to Mass Lab, Jourdan built and led a 14-person skunkworks team as Director of R&D at Mimedia, and co-authored 3 US utility patents there. Before entering the business world, Jourdan was a neurogenomics researcher specializing in bioinformatics at Harvard Med and MIT's Broad Institute.   Jourdan is chair emeritus of the New York board of the World Economic Forum Global Shapers and is a frequent writer on the topics of entrepreneurship and startup leadership. Jourdan graduated from Yale University with a B.S. in Complex Systems. Jourdan resides in Jackson, Wyoming and spends his free time flying planes, training Muay Thai & Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, and making the most of the beautiful Tetons.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jericho Energy Ventures Announces Capella Partners as Company’s Senior Technical Advisor TULSA, Okla. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV: JEV; Frankfurt: JLM0; OTC: JROOF) (“Jericho” or “JEV” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Santa …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. to present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Conference Call Regarding Proposal to Acquire Coherent
Santhera gibt Resultate der Anleihensgläubigerversammlung bekannt
Addex Therapeutics to Release Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Jericho Oil gibt Namensänderung in Jericho Energy Ventures bekannt
04.03.21
Jericho Oil Announces Name Change to Jericho Energy Ventures
19.02.21
Jericho ist stolz darauf, den neuesten Bericht des Hydrogen Council zu unterstützen, der die wachsende Rolle von Wasserstoff als saubere Energie hervorhebt
19.02.21
Jericho Proud to Support Hydrogen Council’s Newest Report Highlighting Hydrogen’s Growing Role in the Clean Energy Sector
16.02.21
Jericho erhält endgültige Genehmigungen von Behörden und Aktionären für die Übernahme von Hydrogen Technologies
16.02.21
Jericho Receives Final Regulatory and Shareholder Approvals for Hydrogen Technologies Acquisition

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
4
Jericho Oil buys hydrogen boiler manufacturer HTI