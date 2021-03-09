Jericho Energy Ventures Announces Capella Partners as Company’s Senior Technical Advisor

TULSA, Okla. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV: JEV; Frankfurt: JLM0; OTC: JROOF) (“Jericho” or “JEV” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Santa Barbara, CA-based Capella Partners to serve as its Senior Technical Advisor.

“We are grateful for Capella’s diverse background in providing support to deep-tech growth companies as we look to successfully scale up our capital intensive and technically challenging processes. With the Capella team comes decades of experience in venture investing, technical R&D, product development and new product introduction,” Brian Williamson, CEO of JEV stated.

Meet JEV’s New Senior Technical Advisors:

Jourdan Urbach

Jourdan advises clients on technically complex early-stage investments at Capella Partners and Brandt & Co. Most recently Jourdan was at McKinsey & Co., where he helped build their internal venture capital group in addition to serving Fortune 1000 clients. Jourdan was first tasked with improving the Firm's innovation pipeline, helping to shape, and run the New Ventures Competition. During that time, he also served as Product Manager or interim CTO for a portfolio of over 20 internal startups, called McKinsey Solutions.

Previously Jourdan co-founded Mass Lab, raising over $3M in funding from Mark Cuban, Social Starts, and other notable investors. Prior to Mass Lab, Jourdan built and led a 14-person skunkworks team as Director of R&D at Mimedia, and co-authored 3 US utility patents there. Before entering the business world, Jourdan was a neurogenomics researcher specializing in bioinformatics at Harvard Med and MIT's Broad Institute. Jourdan is chair emeritus of the New York board of the World Economic Forum Global Shapers and is a frequent writer on the topics of entrepreneurship and startup leadership. Jourdan graduated from Yale University with a B.S. in Complex Systems. Jourdan resides in Jackson, Wyoming and spends his free time flying planes, training Muay Thai & Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, and making the most of the beautiful Tetons.