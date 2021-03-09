 

Mesa Airlines named to Forbes’ 2021 ‘America’s Best’ List

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 13:00  |  13   |   |   

PHOENIX, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today announced it has been named in Forbes’ list of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2021.

It is Mesa’s first time on the list and as the only regional airline, it shows the resilience of the company during one of the toughest years yet. “We are excited to be recognized by Forbes as one of the best midsize employers, especially given the impact COVID has had on our industry and business,” said Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We hope to continue this momentum and remain at the top of our class.”

Forbes partnered with Statista to select America's Best Employers 2021 through an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 50,000 American employees working for large or midsize companies. Survey participants were asked to anonymously rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively. The survey has been conducted on companies across 25 industry sectors employing more than 1,000 employees in the United States.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 106 cities in 38 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of February 28th, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 16 aircraft with approximately 393 daily departures and 3,100 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

Investor Relations
Susan Donofrio
Susan.Donofrio@fticonsulting.com

Media
Megan Bilbao
Media@mesa-air.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2dae540b-d5e5-48e7 ...

 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mesa Airlines named to Forbes’ 2021 ‘America’s Best’ List PHOENIX, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today announced it has been named in Forbes’ list of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2021. It is Mesa’s first time on the list and as the only regional airline, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. to present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Conference Call Regarding Proposal to Acquire Coherent
Santhera gibt Resultate der Anleihensgläubigerversammlung bekannt
Addex Therapeutics to Release Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Mesa Air Group Reports February 2021 Operating Performance
02.03.21
Mesa Air Group Eyes International Growth
23.02.21
Mesa Air Group Signs Letter of Intent to Lease an Additional 737-400F Cargo Aircraft
18.02.21
Mesa Air Group Announces New Senior Vice President of Finance
18.02.21
Mesa Air Group Reports January 2021 Operating Performance
11.02.21
Mesa and United Airlines to Invest in Archer Aviation to Decarbonize Air Travel
10.02.21
Mesa Partners with United and Archer to Combat Climate Change
09.02.21
Mesa Air Group Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results