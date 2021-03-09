 

Li Auto Inc. Adopts 2021 Share Incentive Plan and Grants Performance-Based Options to CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 13:00  |  61   |   |   

BEIJING, China, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) and the compensation committee of the Board (the “Compensation Committee”) adopted a 2021 Share Incentive Plan (the “2021 Plan”) on March 8, 2021. The maximum number of Class B ordinary shares of the Company that may be issued pursuant to all awards under the 2021 Plan is 108,557,400.

On the same date, the Board and the Compensation Committee approved to grant, and the Company granted, options to purchase 108,557,400 Class B ordinary shares of the Company under the 2021 Plan to Mr. Xiang Li, the chairman of the Board and the chief executive officer of the Company. The exercise price of the options is US$14.63 per share, or US$29.26 per ADS, which is equal to the average closing price for the Company’s American depositary shares of the thirty trading days immediately prior to the grant date. To better align the Company’s long-term strategies and the shareholders’ best interests, the options are vesting entirely contingent on achieving deliveries targets. The granted options are divided into six equal tranches, or 18,092,900 each. The first tranche will become vested when the aggregate number of the Company’s vehicle deliveries in any 12 consecutive months exceeds 500,000. The second to sixth tranches will become vested when the aggregate number of the Company’s vehicle deliveries in any 12 consecutive months exceeds 1,000,000, 1,500,000, 2,000,000, 2,500,000, and 3,000,000, respectively.

In 2020, deliveries of Li ONEs reached 32,624 vehicles, demonstrating the initial success of the Company’s innovative business model. The Company firmly believes that Mr. Xiang Li's leadership will maximize long-term shareholder value for Li Auto as it further cements its position at the forefront of the smart electric vehicle market.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Through innovative products, technology, and business model, the Company provides customers with safe, convenient, and cost-effective mobility solutions. Li Auto is the first to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. The Company started volume production of its first model, Li ONE, in November 2019. With Li ONE, the Company leverages its in-house technology to create value for its customers, focusing on range extension, smart technology, and autonomous driving solutions. Beyond Li ONE, the Company aims to expand its product line by developing new vehicles to target a broader consumer base.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Li Auto Inc. Adopts 2021 Share Incentive Plan and Grants Performance-Based Options to CEO BEIJING, China, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) and the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. to present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Conference Call Regarding Proposal to Acquire Coherent
Santhera gibt Resultate der Anleihensgläubigerversammlung bekannt
Addex Therapeutics to Release Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Li Auto Inc. February 2021 Delivery Update
25.02.21
Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
09.02.21
Li Auto Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021
08.02.21
E-Auto-Revolution: Kommt das nächste Tesla aus China? Experten sehen neben BYD, Geely und GWM auch Nio, Li Auto und XPeng vorne(2) 

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
11
Li Auto, Tesla Konkurrent?