XPO Logistics Distribution Center Achieves 23-Year Safety Record

Ashfaque Chowdhury, president, supply chain – Americas and Asia Pacific, XPO Logistics, said, “The Plaquemine site’s outstanding safety record shows what can be achieved when our company’s culture is put into practice daily. I commend the entire team on their uncompromising commitment to operational excellence and, above all, safety.”

GREENWICH, Conn, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, today announced that its logistics site on Industrial Boulevard in Plaquemine, Louisiana has achieved a company-best safety record of 23 years — 8,492 consecutive days without a single recordable incident, as defined by the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The 300,000-square-foot warehouse manages storage and distribution for a global agribusiness customer.

Employees at site have worked together for eight years on average and all participate in the company’s Road to Zero global safety program. XPO’s recordable incident rate (RIR) for its US logistics business was 1.25 in 2020, significantly better than the most recent OSHA-reported industry average of 4.9 for the General Warehousing sector.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider and the second largest freight broker globally, and a top three less-than-truckload provider in North America. XPO uses a highly integrated network of 1,629 locations and over 100,000 employees in 30 countries to help more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .