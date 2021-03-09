 

XPO Logistics Distribution Center Achieves 23-Year Safety Record

Louisiana team marks 8,492 days with zero OSHA-recordable incidents

GREENWICH, Conn, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, today announced that its logistics site on Industrial Boulevard in Plaquemine, Louisiana has achieved a company-best safety record of 23 years — 8,492 consecutive days without a single recordable incident, as defined by the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The 300,000-square-foot warehouse manages storage and distribution for a global agribusiness customer.

Ashfaque Chowdhury, president, supply chain – Americas and Asia Pacific, XPO Logistics, said, “The Plaquemine site’s outstanding safety record shows what can be achieved when our company’s culture is put into practice daily. I commend the entire team on their uncompromising commitment to operational excellence and, above all, safety.”

Employees at site have worked together for eight years on average and all participate in the company’s Road to Zero global safety program. XPO’s recordable incident rate (RIR) for its US logistics business was 1.25 in 2020, significantly better than the most recent OSHA-reported industry average of 4.9 for the General Warehousing sector.

