 

Nominations Announced for JUNO Fan Choice Presented by Freedom Mobile, with Voting on TikTok

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 13:03  |  57   |   |   

Freedom Mobile signs on as new Lead Sponsor and Official Mobile Partner of The 50th Annual JUNO Awards and TikTok joins as new Lead Sponsor and Official Voting Platform of JUNO Fan Choice

Voting is now open for JUNO Fan Choice Presented by Freedom Mobile. Fans are encouraged to vote on TikTok and at junofanchoice.ca

TORONTO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is pleased to announce the nominees for JUNO Fan Choice Presented by Freedom Mobile. New this year, Freedom Mobile has signed on as a Lead Sponsor of The 50th Annual JUNO Awards and the new Presenting Partner of the JUNO Fan Choice Award. TikTok has also joined as a Lead Sponsor and has been named as the Official Voting Platform, where fans can discover and vote their favourite nominee directly in the app.

JUNO Fan Choice Presented by Freedom Mobile is the only fan voted award at the JUNOS, chosen by Canadian music fans. This year, there are five first-time nominees in this category including Curtis Waters, JP Saxe, Lennon Stella, Les Cowboys Fringants and Tate McRae. They will be joining five past nominees including Ali Gatie, Justin Bieber and NAV, plus Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd who are both nominated for the sixth straight year in this category. The winner will be revealed live at The 2021 JUNO Awards nationwide broadcast on Sunday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC.

Voting is now open and Canadians are invited to vote for their favourite artist on TikTok, the Official Voting Platform, and by visiting junofanchoice.ca for all voting options. There are no limits to the number of times people can vote, so fans are encouraged to visit weekly, daily or by the hour. Follow the official JUNO Awards TikTok account to stay up to date on JUNO Fan Choice.

“We are thrilled to have Freedom Mobile join us as Presenting Partner of JUNO Fan Choice and have TikTok as the Official Voting Platform,says Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards & MusiCounts. Their support will help us connect Canadians, music and culture and we’re grateful to have them on board for the 2021 JUNO Awards Golden Anniversary.”

“Music connects us all. It brings us together in times of celebration and sadness, and elevates us when we need inspiration or encouragement,” says Lisa Cooke, Vice President, Advertising, Shaw Communications. “Right now, Canadians need to be connected more than ever, which is why Freedom Mobile is proud to unite music fans across the country and support Canada’s most iconic music event in its Golden Anniversary year with JUNO Fan Choice presented by Freedom Mobile.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nominations Announced for JUNO Fan Choice Presented by Freedom Mobile, with Voting on TikTok Freedom Mobile signs on as new Lead Sponsor and Official Mobile Partner of The 50th Annual JUNO Awards and TikTok joins as new Lead Sponsor and Official Voting Platform of JUNO Fan Choice Voting is now open for JUNO Fan Choice Presented by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. to present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Conference Call Regarding Proposal to Acquire Coherent
Santhera gibt Resultate der Anleihensgläubigerversammlung bekannt
Addex Therapeutics to Release Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Hackergal and Shaw Communications Partner to Make STEM, Coding, and Computer Science More Accessible to Girls Across Western Canada
04.03.21
hayu launches with Shaw TV
01.03.21
BCHL and Shaw Communications Team Up to Support B.C. Charities
01.03.21
Shaw Provides Dividend Rate Notice for Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Class 2 Preferred Shares, Series B
26.02.21
The Get Real Movement Expands Programs to Promote Inclusivity and Acceptance in More Western Canadian Schools
25.02.21
Faster Speeds and More Bandwidth for Business: Western Canada’s Gig Leader Launches 1.5 Gig Internet Speeds for Business Customers