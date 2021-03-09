Nominations Announced for JUNO Fan Choice Presented by Freedom Mobile, with Voting on TikTok

TORONTO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is pleased to announce the nominees for JUNO Fan Choice Presented by Freedom Mobile. New this year, Freedom Mobile has signed on as a Lead Sponsor of The 50th Annual JUNO Awards and the new Presenting Partner of the JUNO Fan Choice Award. TikTok has also joined as a Lead Sponsor and has been named as the Official Voting Platform, where fans can discover and vote their favourite nominee directly in the app.

JUNO Fan Choice Presented by Freedom Mobile is the only fan voted award at the JUNOS, chosen by Canadian music fans. This year, there are five first-time nominees in this category including Curtis Waters, JP Saxe, Lennon Stella, Les Cowboys Fringants and Tate McRae. They will be joining five past nominees including Ali Gatie, Justin Bieber and NAV, plus Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd who are both nominated for the sixth straight year in this category. The winner will be revealed live at The 2021 JUNO Awards nationwide broadcast on Sunday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC.

Voting is now open and Canadians are invited to vote for their favourite artist on TikTok, the Official Voting Platform, and by visiting junofanchoice.ca for all voting options. There are no limits to the number of times people can vote, so fans are encouraged to visit weekly, daily or by the hour. Follow the official JUNO Awards TikTok account to stay up to date on JUNO Fan Choice.



“We are thrilled to have Freedom Mobile join us as Presenting Partner of JUNO Fan Choice and have TikTok as the Official Voting Platform,” says Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards & MusiCounts. “Their support will help us connect Canadians, music and culture and we’re grateful to have them on board for the 2021 JUNO Awards Golden Anniversary.”



“Music connects us all. It brings us together in times of celebration and sadness, and elevates us when we need inspiration or encouragement,” says Lisa Cooke, Vice President, Advertising, Shaw Communications. “Right now, Canadians need to be connected more than ever, which is why Freedom Mobile is proud to unite music fans across the country and support Canada’s most iconic music event in its Golden Anniversary year with JUNO Fan Choice presented by Freedom Mobile.”