 

AC Immune Presents New Preclinical Data for Therapeutic and Diagnostic Candidates Addressing Novel Targets for Neurodegenerative Diseases

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021   

Four presentations at AD/PD 2021 feature latest findings from wholly owned therapeutic and diagnostic programs targeting pathological forms of alpha-synuclein and TDP-43

First biologically active small molecule inhibitors of intracellular alpha-synuclein aggregation advancing toward in vivo proof-of-concept studies

Anti-TDP-43 therapeutic antibody candidates demonstrate dual mechanism of action against pathological TDP-43 in vivo

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today outlined new preclinical data that will be presented at the 15th International Conference on Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PD), taking place virtually from March 9–14, 2021. Data from the Company’s wholly owned, first-in-class therapeutic and diagnostic programs targeting pathological forms of alpha-synuclein and TAR DNA-binding protein 43 (TDP-43) are described during four oral and e-poster presentations. Together the presentations further illustrate the synergy between AC Immune’s SupraAntigen and Morphomer technology platforms to deliver a precision medicine approach to treating neurodegenerative diseases (NDD).

Alpha-synuclein and TDP-43 are hallmarks of major NDD such as Parkinson’s disease and limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE), respectively, and are well-recognized co-pathologies in Alzheimer’s disease linked to accelerated cognitive decline. AC Immune targets pathological forms of these proteins with highly specific antibody and small molecule therapeutics, as well as first-in-class positron emission tomography (PET) diagnostic candidates, which are amongst the most advanced in the field.

Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “We continue to expand our position as a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases by leveraging our Morphomer and SupraAntigen platforms to discover and advance first-in-class therapeutics in parallel with companion diagnostics. Our approach informs and enables targeting the right proteinopathies, in the right patient, at the right time, and provides a pathway toward tailored combination therapies in the future. In addition to our pipeline targeting amyloid-beta and Tau pathologies, the alpha-synuclein and TDP-43 programs highlighted in our AD/PD presentations are crucial components of such an approach, as these proteins have recently emerged as key targets across a multitude of neurodegenerative diseases.”

