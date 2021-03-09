Solar Alliance Signs Design Agreement for 56 Megawatt, US$60 Million Illinois Solar Project and Commences Expansion Assessment for up to 150 Megawatts

Ownership option granted for up to 10% of potential 150MW

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’) or (the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to announce it has signed a Solar Design Agreement (“Design Agreement”) with Green Data Center Real Estate Inc. (“Green Data”) to commence design and detailed feasibility analysis on an initial 56-megawatt (“MW”), US $60 million ground and roof mount solar project (the “Project”) at a hyperscale data center in Illinois. The Agreement details a phased approach to Project development in order to assess the potential of increasing the project size. It is anticipated the data center will have sufficient electricity demand to support a solar project up to 150 MW. Under the Agreement, Solar Alliance and Green Data will determine the feasibility of a larger second phase of the Project while simultaneously advancing detailed design work on the initial 56 MW phase. Final costs for both phases will be determined and negotiated as part of a final construction agreement and Notice to Proceed.



Under the terms of the Agreement, Green Data has granted Solar Alliance the option to provide equity to acquire up to 10% of the entire project. In consideration for the ownership option on the entire project, Solar Alliance will take on additional project development responsibilities including certain interconnection assessment activities, project finance participation and community engagement.

Under the terms of the Design Agreement, Solar Alliance and Green Data will also:

Determine potential to expand system size based on site constraints.

Determine potential phasing of solar project construction based on data center power demand and data center construction schedule; and

Agree a financial model that illustrates project economics and provides the basis for a decision on Solar Alliance equity participation in the project.



“This project represents a natural expansion for Solar Alliance into large project development and ownership,” said Solar Alliance CEO Myke Clark. “As we continue to design and build solar systems for residential builders and commercial clients, we are also excited to begin project development work on larger utility-scale systems. These projects take investment and time to pursue, but the return on investment through ownership potential is significant. The 56-megawatt project - with expansion potential up to 150-megawatts - in Illinois is a prime example of the type of new project we will be pursuing this year in addition to growing our commercial solar pipeline. Green Data is at the leading edge of an exciting, fast growing industry that Solar Alliance is proud to be a part of.”