SRH AlsteResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - Topline growth of 40% guided, Remains a BUY

In the last two years, The Social Chain (TSC) has been highly active in acquiring numerous companies in the product categories home & living, food, beauty, sports and gaming. With yesterday’s announcement of the prelim. FY 20 results (pro-forma consolidated), these efforts became more than visible with a strong 28% top-line growth and a significant EUR 15m earnings swing on the operating line (EBITDA). Yet, 2021 outlook point towards even accelerating top- and bottom-line growth visible in guided 40% yoy sales growth and once again doubling in EBITDA in 2021. Consequently, TSC offers a unique opportunity to further participate in the structural shift towards ecommerce at reasonable prices. We therefore reiterate our BUY recommendation with an unchanged price target of EUR 37.00 – yielding an upside of c. 31%.

