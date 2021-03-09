 
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - Topline growth of 40% guided, Remains a BUY

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - Topline growth of 40% guided, Remains a BUY

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
09.03.2021, 13:17  |  134   |   |   

In the last two years, The Social Chain (TSC) has been highly active in acquiring numerous companies in the product categories home & living, food, beauty, sports and gaming.

The Social Chain AG
Media

Market Cap EUR 306m

BUY, PT EUR 37.00 (upside 31%)
The Social Chain_update

In the last two years, The Social Chain (TSC) has been highly active in acquiring numerous companies in the product categories home & living, food, beauty, sports and gaming. With yesterday’s announcement of the prelim. FY 20 results (pro-forma consolidated), these efforts became more than visible with a strong 28% top-line growth and a significant EUR 15m earnings swing on the operating line (EBITDA). Yet, 2021 outlook point towards even accelerating top- and bottom-line growth visible in guided 40% yoy sales growth and once again doubling in EBITDA in 2021. Consequently, TSC offers a unique opportunity to further participate in the structural shift towards ecommerce at reasonable prices. We therefore reiterate our BUY recommendation with an unchanged price target of EUR 37.00 – yielding an upside of c. 31%.

Please note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit https://www.research-hub.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - Topline growth of 40% guided, Remains a BUY In the last two years, The Social Chain (TSC) has been highly active in acquiring numerous companies in the product categories home & living, food, beauty, sports and gaming. With yesterday’s announcement of the prelim. FY 20 results (pro-forma consolidated), these efforts became more than visible with a strong 28% top-line growth and a significant EUR 15m earnings swing on the operating line (EBITDA).

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Brenntag AG - Strong FCF generation, exceeds EUR1bn for the first ...
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Accelerated order intake in Q1/21
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - Topline growth of 40% guided, Remains a BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - On the road with CEO Dr. Werth; ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Symrise AG - Sustained sales and earnings growth, despite macro ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Brenntag AG - Strong FCF generation, exceeds EUR1bn for the first ...
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Produktionskapazität für Covid-19-Arznei gesichert
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online - Preliminary figures and outlook for FY21E
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Doubling down on brokerage
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Continued profitable growth
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Strong environment should support growth
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Varta AG - Growth continues, but fairly priced
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Mic AG - 2021 outlook bang in-line; PT up; BUY reiterated
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: TeamViewer AG - Long-term profiteer of the crisis
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - Wolftank goes “green”; PT up
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank bundles its Hydrogen activities; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Produktionskapazität für Covid-19-Arznei gesichert
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online - Preliminary figures and outlook for FY21E
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Doubling down on brokerage
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Continued profitable growth
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Strong environment should support growth
SRH AlsterResearch belässt Fielmann auf "BUY" - Ziel 75 Euro

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Social Chain setzt 2021 auf weitere Internationalisierung
08.03.21
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: Die Social Chain AG erreicht ihre Jahresziele 2020 und plant für 2021 organisches Wachstum um 40 Prozent auf 320 Mio. EUR Umsatz (deutsch)
08.03.21
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: Die Social Chain AG erreicht ihre Jahresziele 2020 und plant für 2021 organisches Wachstum um 40 Prozent auf 320 Mio. EUR Umsatz
08.03.21
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG meets its targets for 2020 and plans 40 percent organic revenue growth to EUR 320 million for 2021
08.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG gibt auf der Basis vorläufiger Zahlen für das abgelaufene Geschäftsjahr 2020 Umsatz- und Gewinnprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 ab und prüft verschiedene Finanzierungsoptionen (deutsch)
08.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG gibt auf der Basis vorläufiger Zahlen für das abgelaufene Geschäftsjahr 2020 Umsatz- und Gewinnprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 ab und prüft verschiedene Finanzierungsoptionen
08.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG provides revenue and profit forecasts for the financial year 2021 based on preliminary figures for the previous financial year 2020 and reviews various financing options.
25.02.21
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: Neues Dienstleistungskonzept für Markenartikler: Social Chain AG gründet Social Commerce Alliance GmbH (deutsch)
25.02.21
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: Neues Dienstleistungskonzept für Markenartikler: Social Chain AG gründet Social Commerce Alliance GmbH
25.02.21
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: New Marketing Services for Direct-to-Consumer Brands: Social Chain AG forms Social Commerce Alliance GmbH

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
50
Lumaland - sweet living im e-commerce Bereich