Dentsply Sirona to Present at the 2021 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 10th

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq: XRAY), The Dental Solutions Company, today announced it will participate in the 2021 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 10th.



Don Casey, Chief Executive Officer, will represent the company. He is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 1:15PM Eastern Time. Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting www.dentsplysirona.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Dentsply Sirona website at www.dentsplysirona.com.