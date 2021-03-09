 

Deutsche Post: Form notification of share repurchase programme

09.03.2021
FORM NOTIFICATION OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
March 9th, 2021

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission (as amended or replaced from time to time)

On November 24th, 2020 the Company's Management Board has resolved to undertake a programme of share buybacks (Buyback Programme) of Deutsche Post AG and to offer these shares exclusively those executives who participate in the global share matching plan. Within the scope of this Buyback Programme up to 4,218,887 shares for a total purchase price (excluding incidental expenses) of up to EUR 220m will be repurchased. The repurchase via the stock exchange will start on March 10th, 2021 and will end on April 9th, 2021 the latest.

The Buyback Programme is based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of April 28th, 2017, valid until April 27th, 2022 to launch a share buyback programme in the amount of up to 10% of the Company's share capital existing at the date the resolution on the share buyback is adopted. The purchase price (excluding incidental transaction costs) may not exceed the average share price prior to the effective date of the transaction by more than 10% and may not be fixed more than 20% below it. The average share price is the non-volume-weighted average of the closing prices of the Company's shares in Xetra trading (or a comparable successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last five trading days. The effective date is the date of the purchase or, if earlier, the date on which a commitment to purchase is entered into.

