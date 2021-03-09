 

Rimini Street, Inc. Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 13:30  |  28   |   |   

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 7,750,000 shares of common stock, at a public offering price per share of $7.75, for gross proceeds of approximately $60.0 million and net proceeds of approximately $57.0 million after deducting the underwriting discount, commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Rimini Street. In connection with the offering, certain selling stockholders of Rimini Street have granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,162,500 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on March 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Craig-Hallum Capital Group is acting as the sole managing underwriter for the offering.

Rimini Street intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, potential financing transactions that reduce cost of capital, working capital and other business purposes.

This offering is being made pursuant to shelf registration statements on Form S-3 (File No. 333-228322) and on Form S-3 (File No. 333-228320) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective on November 21, 2018. The offering of the shares of common stock will be made by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of each registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC, and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or may be obtained by contacting Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 350, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, by telephone at (612) 334-6300 or by e-mail at prospectus@chlm.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, more than 4,000 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rimini Street, Inc. Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of Common Stock Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced the pricing of its previously …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Investors
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Stockholders of NantKwest Approve Merger With ImmunityBio
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation
Northern Data clôture l'acquisition d'un site de centre de données dans le nord de la Suède et ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
WORKHORSE GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Workhorse ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
The Alkaline Water Company Enters Into the Mexican Bottled Water Market
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Rimini Street, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
07.03.21
Rimini Street gibt Finanzergebnisse für viertes Geschäftsquartal und Gesamtjahr 2020 bekannt
05.03.21
Die Kreisverwaltung von Kent wechselt für ihre Oracle-Anwendungen und Datenbanksoftware zum Support von Rimini Street
04.03.21
Kent County Council Switches to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle Applications and Database Software
03.03.21
Rimini Street Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Annual 2020 Financial Results
24.02.21
Poplar Co. Ltd. wechselt für SAP BusinessObjects und SAP Sybase IQ Datenbanksoftware zu Rimini Street Support
24.02.21
Rimini Street to Participate in the Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference on March 15 – 17, 2021
23.02.21
Poplar Co. Ltd Switches to Rimini Street Support for SAP BusinessObjects and SAP Sybase IQ Database Software
09.02.21
Rimini Street ist jetzt offizieller Händler auf dem Marketplace der Regierung Neuseelands
08.02.21
Rimini Street Now an Approved Supplier on New Zealand Government Marketplace