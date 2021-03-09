 

Amtech Announces Record New Orders for Advanced Reflow Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), announced today strong order momentum for its PYRAMAX reflow systems sold into advanced packaging applications.

The new orders were from several customers and included multi-unit follow-on orders from leading multi-national advanced packaging OSATs in the Asia Pacific region. These orders include PYRAMAX TrueFlat convection reflow ovens used to eliminate warpage for very thin substrates in advanced packaging applications.

“We continue to see strong bookings with an increase in activity from strategic accounts globally, especially from key Asian advanced packaging companies,” said Michael Whang, Chief Executive Officer of Amtech. “Customer need drove the development of the Pyramax TrueFlat system, and we continue to work with key customers to add new capabilities to the TrueFlat system that will expand its use in the marketplace,” added Mr. Whang.

The PYRAMAX family of high-throughput convection reflow ovens is widely recognized as the global standard of excellence for both printed circuit board solder reflow and for semiconductor packaging. The Pyramax features an exclusive closed loop convection control and process temperatures up to 400°C. For the most demanding applications, PYRAMAX can provide O2 levels as low as 2ppm above source in the peak reflow zone. The PYRAMAX TrueFlat is designed for very thin substrates of 0.15mm to 0.30mm, ensuring flatness throughout the heating and cooling process – eliminating die tilt.

For more information, visit www.amtechsystems.com.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a global supplier of advanced thermal processing and polishing equipment and related consumables to the semiconductor / electronics, power IC businesses, and advanced lighting manufacturing markets. Amtech's equipment includes diffusion, solder reflow systems, and polishing equipment and related consumables for surface preparation of various materials, including silicon carbide (“SiC”), sapphire and silicon. The Company's thermal processing, polishing and consumable products currently address the diffusion, oxidation, and deposition steps used in the fabrication of semiconductors, printed circuit boards, semiconductor packaging, MEMS, and advanced lighting, including the polishing of newly sliced sapphire and silicon wafers. Amtech’s products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce TechnologiesTM, and PR HoffmanTM.

