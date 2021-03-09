 

Pitney Bowes Inc. to Offer Senior Notes

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) (“Pitney Bowes” or, the “Company”), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, and financial services, today announced its intention to offer (the “Offering”), subject to market and other conditions, $800,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior notes, consisting of senior notes due 2027 and senior notes due 2029 (collectively, the “Notes”).

The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by certain of the Pitney Bowes subsidiaries. Pitney Bowes intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering, together with cash on hand, to (i) repay a portion of the borrowings outstanding under Pitney Bowes’ secured term loan B facility (the “Term Loan B Repayment”), (ii) pay the tender offer consideration for up to $375,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 3.875% Notes due 2022, 4.700% Notes due 2023, and 4.625% Notes due 2024 (collectively, the “Existing Notes”), subject to the applicable tender cap for each series of the Existing Notes, that are validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) by holders of the Existing Notes and accepted by Pitney Bowes in connection with the cash tender offer that it commenced on March 8, 2021 (the “Concurrent Tender Offer”) and (iii) pay the fees and expenses in connection with the Offering and the Concurrent Tender Offer. Any excess proceeds after Pitney Bowes uses the proceeds as described above will be used for general corporate purposes. The Offering is not conditioned on the Term Loan B Repayment or the completion of the Concurrent Tender Offer. If the Term Loan B Repayment is not made or the Concurrent Tender Offer is not completed, the Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes.

The Notes will only be offered to qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Pitney Bowes has not registered, and will not register, the Notes under the Securities Act, any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. The Notes will be subject to restrictions on transferability and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

