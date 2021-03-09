Competition Authority granted the City of Tallinn and OÜ Utilitas the permission to exercise joint dominant influence over AS Tallinna Vesi

Competition Authority decided on 09/03/2021 to grant the City of Tallinn and Osaühing Utilitas the permission to exercise joint dominant influence over AKTSIASELTS TALLINNA VESI. The City of Tallinn and OÜ Utilitas entered into a share sale agreement with United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V. (the seller), on which the information was disclosed by the issuer in the earlier stock notices on 03/02/2021 (here: Contemplated changes in substantial shareholding (omxgroup.com) ) (with correction on 11/02/2021 – here: CORRECTION: Contemplated changes in substantial shareholding (omxgroup.com) ) and on 11/02/2021 (here: Entry into force of the share sale agreement between OÜ Utilitas and the shareholders with substantial shareholding in AS Tallinna Vesi (omxgroup.com) ). Competition Authority’s permission is a condition precedent to the completion of the transaction under the share sale agreement. AKTSIASELTS TALLINNA VESI will release a separate notice on the completion of the transaction. The parties intend to complete the transaction on 31/03/2021. As a result of the transaction, the City of Tallinn will hold 52.35% of the share capital of AKTSIASELTS TALLINNA VESI and OÜ Utilitas will hold 17.65% of the share capital of AKTSIASELTS TALLINNA VESI.

