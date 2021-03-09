 

Competition Authority granted the City of Tallinn and OÜ Utilitas the permission to exercise joint dominant influence over AS Tallinna Vesi

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 13:36  |  34   |   |   

Competition Authority decided on 09/03/2021 to grant the City of Tallinn and Osaühing Utilitas the permission to exercise joint dominant influence over AKTSIASELTS TALLINNA VESI. The City of Tallinn and OÜ Utilitas entered into a share sale agreement with United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V. (the seller), on which the information was disclosed by the issuer in the earlier stock notices on 03/02/2021 (here: Contemplated changes in substantial shareholding (omxgroup.com)) (with correction on 11/02/2021 – here: CORRECTION: Contemplated changes in substantial shareholding (omxgroup.com)) and on 11/02/2021 (here: Entry into force of the share sale agreement between OÜ Utilitas and the shareholders with substantial shareholding in AS Tallinna Vesi (omxgroup.com)). Competition Authority’s permission is a condition precedent to the completion of the transaction under the share sale agreement. AKTSIASELTS TALLINNA VESI will release a separate notice on the completion of the transaction. The parties intend to complete the transaction on 31/03/2021. As a result of the transaction, the City of Tallinn will hold 52.35% of the share capital of AKTSIASELTS TALLINNA VESI and OÜ Utilitas will hold 17.65% of the share capital of AKTSIASELTS TALLINNA VESI.

Kristi Ojakäär
AS Tallinna Vesi
CFO
(+372) 62 62 262
kristi.ojakaar@tvesi.ee




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Competition Authority granted the City of Tallinn and OÜ Utilitas the permission to exercise joint dominant influence over AS Tallinna Vesi Competition Authority decided on 09/03/2021 to grant the City of Tallinn and Osaühing Utilitas the permission to exercise joint dominant influence over AKTSIASELTS TALLINNA VESI. The City of Tallinn and OÜ Utilitas entered into a share sale …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. to present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Conference Call Regarding Proposal to Acquire Coherent
Santhera gibt Resultate der Anleihensgläubigerversammlung bekannt
Addex Therapeutics to Release Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Entry into force of the share sale agreement between OÜ Utilitas and the shareholders with substantial shareholding in AS Tallinna Vesi
11.02.21
CORRECTION: Contemplated changes in substantial shareholding

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
66
Tallinna Vesi - estnischer Wasserversorger