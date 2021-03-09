Harpoon Therapeutics to Participate in 33rd Annual Roth Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, today announced that Jerry McMahon, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference. The panel discussion, titled “Pushing the Envelope on Bispecific Antibodies,” will take place on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT).



A live audio webcast of the panel will be available in the Investors section of Harpoon Therapeutics’ website at www.harpoontx.com with an archived replay available following the event.