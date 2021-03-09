Nurix Therapeutics to Participate and Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced that Arthur Sands, M.D., Ph.D., Nurix’s chief executive officer, will participate and present at the following conferences in March:



Guggenheim Targeted Protein Degradation Day Virtual Conference

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 10:30 - 11:30 AM EDT

Panel discussion: Targeted Protein Degradation – Different Approaches, Same Goal?



Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference (Virtual)

Wednesday, March 17th at 3:10 - 3:40 PM EDT

Nurix Corporate Presentation

The discussion and presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link in the Investors section of the Nurix website under Events and Presentations. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the Nurix website for approximately 30 days after the event.