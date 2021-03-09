 

Nurix Therapeutics to Participate and Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced that Arthur Sands, M.D., Ph.D., Nurix’s chief executive officer, will participate and present at the following conferences in March:

  • Guggenheim Targeted Protein Degradation Day Virtual Conference
    Tuesday, March 16, 2021 10:30 - 11:30 AM EDT
    Panel discussion: Targeted Protein Degradation – Different Approaches, Same Goal?
  • Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference (Virtual)
    Wednesday, March 17th at 3:10 - 3:40 PM EDT
    Nurix Corporate Presentation

The discussion and presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link in the Investors section of the Nurix website under Events and Presentations. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the Nurix website for approximately 30 days after the event.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.
Nurix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging Nurix’s extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.nurix.com.

Contacts:

Investors: Media:
Jason Kantor, Ph.D. Elizabeth Wolffe, Ph.D.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
jkantor@nurixtx.com lwolffe@wheelhouselsa.com



