Thryv, Inc. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

To register for this conference call, please use this link or visit Thryv’s Investor Relations website at investor.thryv.com . After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. We recommend registering a day in advance or at minimum thirty minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.thryv.com .

Dallas, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv software, the end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, March 25, 2021, before the market opens. The release will be followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results with the investment community. Hosting the call will be Joe Walsh, President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as Paul Rouse, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Downloadable files of the press release and audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website after the live event.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv end-to-end customer experience software built for growing small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, SMBs can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing SMBs to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These functions include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, and processing payments.

Thryv supports franchise operators and multi-location business owners with Hub by Thryv, a software console that enables businesses managers to oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also connects local businesses to consumer services through our search, display and social media management products, our print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages tagline, and our local search portals, which operate under the DexKnows.com, Superpages.com and Yellowpages.com URLs and reach some 35 million monthly visitors. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 300,000 SMBs across America that enable these SMBs to compete and win in today’s economy.

Media Contact:

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

Investor Contacts:

Cameron Lessard

Thryv, Inc.

214.773.7022

cameron.lessard@thryv.com

KJ Christopher

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.7068

kj.christopher@thryv.com

