 

First Horizon Bank Deploys the nCino Bank Operating System to Streamline Commercial and Small Business Lending and Treasury Management Sales and Onboarding

nCino’s innovative cloud-based platform to provide convenient and efficient experiences for First Horizon associates and clients post-merger

WILMINGTON, N.C., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that $84 billion-asset First Horizon Bank is deploying the nCino Bank Operating System across the organization, following system integrations with IBERIABANK. First Horizon Bank will be utilizing nCino’s Commercial and Small Business Lending and Treasury Management Sales and Onboarding Solutions across more than 2,000 of the bank’s associates. nCino’s cloud-based platform will provide First Horizon with a robust, flexible, and highly configurable solution across the bank.

“Based on IBERIABANK’s strong partnership with nCino for many years, we are excited to expand our use of nCino as a combined organization,” said Michael Brown, President of Regional Banking at First Horizon Bank. “nCino is a major part of a broad business transformation to provide an exceptional technology-enabled experience for our associates, create more efficient processes, and add more value to our client relationships.” 

Headquartered in Memphis, TN, First Horizon Bank operates nearly 500 locations in 12 states across the Southeast. In July 2020, First Horizon National Corporation and IBERIABANK Corporation completed a merger of equals. IBERIABANK previously used nCino for commercial, small business lending and treasury management. By choosing to leverage nCino across First Horizon, the bank will be able to create greater efficiency, transparency and enhanced automation while ultimately increasing speed to decision and speed to funding for their commercial, treasury and small business clients.

“As we’ve all seen in the past year, it’s critically important that we support our associates with best-in-class, cloud-based solutions, so that they can serve our clients from anywhere – whether that be in the office, in a branch, at the client site, or at home,” stated Abbie Hardy, SVP Business Transformation at First Horizon Bank. “The nCino platform provided IBERIABANK the strategic advantage to drive success and innovation for its clients and we are excited to adopt the nCino platform across our combined organization.”

