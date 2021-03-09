TG Therapeutics Announces Publication of Results from the UNITY-NHL Phase 2b Trial Evaluating Umbralisib Monotherapy in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Indolent non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in the Journal of Clinical Oncology

NEW YORK, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) today announced the publication of results from the UNITY-NHL Phase 2b trial evaluating UKONIQ (umbralisib), the Company’s inhibitor of PI3k-delta and CK1-epsilon, in patients with relapsed or refractory indolent non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) in the Journal of Clinical Oncology (JCO).



Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are extremely pleased that the results of the UNITY-NHL trial which supported the recent approval of umbralisib, now called UKONIQ, in relapsed or refractory marginal zone and follicular lymphoma, have been published in the prestigious Journal of Clinical Oncology. The data published yesterday, and previously presented at the ASH 2020 conference, highlight the utility of UKONIQ across these diseases. As the first and only inhibitor of both PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon, which is now commercially available, we believe UKONIQ offers an important new treatment option for patients.”