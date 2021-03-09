 

Aemetis to Review Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results on March 11, 2021

CUPERTINO, CA, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced that the company will host a conference call to review the release of its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 earnings report:

Date:   Thursday, March 11, 2021

Time:   11 am Pacific Standard Time (PST)

Live Participant Dial In (Toll Free): +1-888-506-0062 entry code 823496

Live Participant Dial In (International): +1-973-528-0011 entry code 823496

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2211/40258

Attendees may submit questions during the Q&A portion of the conference call.

The webcast will be available on the Company’s website (www.aemetis.com) under Investors/Conference Calls, along with the company presentation, recent announcements and video recordings.

The voice recording will be available through March 18, 2021 by dialing (Toll Free) 877-481-4010 or (International) 919-882-2331 and entering conference ID number 40258.  After March 12th, the webcast will be available on the Company’s website (www.aemetis.com) under Investors/Conference Calls.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace carbon-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.  Founded in 2006, Aemetis has completed Phase 1 and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas (RNG).  Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed.  Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe.  Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero renewable jet and diesel plants in California to utilize distillers corn oil from ethanol plants to produce low carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel using cellulosic hydrogen from waste orchard wood and other negative carbon intensity biomass, and pre-extract cellulosic sugars from the waste biomass to be processed into high value cellulosic ethanol at the Keyes plant.  Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and biochemicals.  For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

External Investor Relations
Contact:
Kirin Smith
PCG Advisory Group
(646) 863-6519
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Investor Relations/
Media Contact:
Todd Waltz
(408) 213-0940
investors@aemetis.com




