Hanstone Gold Provides Update on Proposed Golden Triangle Properties Drill Program for 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSX.V: HANS, FSE: HGO) (“Hanstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its proposed 5,000 to 6,000 m, large diameter core drilling and exploration program on its Doc and Snip North Properties, both located in British Columbia’s prolific mining district known as the Golden Triangle.



The proposed Doc Property HQ core drilling and exploration program, scheduled for mobilization in the summer of 2021, is designed to follow-up and further evaluate the positive results of the Company’s 2020 drill program which consisted of 21 drill holes totalling approximately 2,700 m. Very encouraging results reported on November 12, 2020 included: 2.25 metres grading 6.18 g/t Au, with 47.78 g/t Ag; 0.80 metres grading 10.8 g/t Au; and 7.02 metres grading 2.27 g/t Au. Additional positive results announced on December 3, 2020 included 13.28 metres grading 12.01 g/t Au, that included an exceptional intercept of 1.28 metres grading 113.70 g/t Au.