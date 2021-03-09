Revolution Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing targeted therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and chairman of Revolution Medicines, will deliver a corporate presentation at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference and be the featured speaker in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 10th Annual Napa Valley Forum.



Details of these events are as follows: