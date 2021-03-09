 

FirstService Adds to California Closets Company-Owned Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 13:30  |  39   |   |   

Acquires California Closets Minneapolis

TORONTO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX and NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) announced today that it has further expanded its California Closets company-owned operations with the acquisition of its Minneapolis franchise. With this transaction, California Closets now has 20 company-owned operations among its 80 total franchised territories. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“The addition of Minneapolis is an important move in advancing our strategy of acquiring California Closets franchises in key markets,” said Charlie Chase, President & CEO of California Closets. “As a company-owned operation, we expect to accelerate our growth in one of the largest metropolitan areas in the Midwest U.S. and capitalize on migrating production to our centralized eastern manufacturing center,” he concluded.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential, North America's largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands, one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates approximately $2.8 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 24,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV". 

For the latest news from FirstService Corporation, visit www.FirstService.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information and statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information and statements should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking information and statements are based on current information and expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risks related to FirstService’s business, including those identified in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or as part of FirstService’s Form 40-F at www.sec.gov). Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking information and statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, FirstService undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information and statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Jeremy Rakusin
CFO
FirstService Corporation
(416) 960-9566




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FirstService Adds to California Closets Company-Owned Operations Acquires California Closets MinneapolisTORONTO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FirstService Corporation (TSX and NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) announced today that it has further expanded its California Closets company-owned operations with the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. to present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Conference Call Regarding Proposal to Acquire Coherent
Santhera gibt Resultate der Anleihensgläubigerversammlung bekannt
Addex Therapeutics to Release Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...