MediPharm Labs Expands Distribution Revenue Footprint in Canada, Enters Growing Quebec Market Through New Supply Agreement

MediPharm Labs will supply the growing medical and wellness market in Quebec with a variety of cannabis concentrate based products from its growing portfolio of proprietary and high demand formulations, many which are already available to medical patients and adult-use consumers in 6 other provinces.

TORONTO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE:MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a global leader in specialized, research-driven cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products, is pleased to announce MediPharm Labs has entered into a supply agreement with the Société Quebecois Du Cannabis (“SQDC”).

“As we continue to rapidly expand across the globe, we are excited to continue driving growth in Canada by expanding our distribution platform and increasing our local presence in Quebec,” said Keith Strachan, President and Interim CEO, MediPharm Labs. “Quebec, one of the largest consumer markets in Canada, marks our seventh provincial distribution agreement. With our expanded footprint, we are now bringing our quality products to 95% of the retail market in Canada.”

MediPharm cannabis products will be for sale in the Quebec adult-use market through the Société québécoise du cannabis’ (SQDC) retail outlets and e-commerce platform. Supply quantities will be determined based on demand on a month by month basis.

In Canada, in addition to Quebec, MediPharm Labs’ private and white-label cannabis products are available in Ontario, Nova Scotia, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, with additional provinces expected to be added in 2021.

About MediPharm Labs Corp.

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the production of purified, pharmaceutical quality cannabis oil and concentrates and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility with ISO standard built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research-driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities with five primary extraction lines for delivery of pure, trusted and precision -dosed cannabis products for its customers. Through its wholesale and white label platforms, they formulate, consumer-test, process, package and distribute cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international markets. As a global leader, MediPharm Labs has completed commercial exports to Australia and has fully commercialized its wholly-owned Australian extraction facility. MediPharm Labs Australia was established in 2017.