 

KemPharm to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Conference Call and Live Audio Webcast with Slide Presentation Scheduled for Thursday, March 11, 2021, 4:30 p.m. ET

CELEBRATION, Fla., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET, to discuss its corporate and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Conference Call Information:

Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing either:

  • (866) 395-2480 (U.S.)
  • (678) 509-7538 (international)
  • Conference ID: 4085483 

An audio webcast with slide presentation will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://investors.kempharm.com/. An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available for 90 days beginning at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET, on March 11, 2021.

About AZSTARYS:

AZSTARYS is an FDA-approved, once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients age six years or older. AZSTARYS consists of SDX, KemPharm’s prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH), co-formulated with immediate release d-MPH.

The complete approved prescribing information for AZSTARYS may be downloaded in PDF format here:
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4f63af91-9427-40da-b881- ...

About KemPharm:

KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions through its proprietary LAT (Ligand Activated Therapy) technology. KemPharm utilizes its proprietary LAT technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. KemPharm’s product portfolio is highlighted by AZSTARYS, an FDA-approved, once-daily treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) which is based on serdexmethylphenidate, (SDX), KemPharm’s prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH). KemPharm is also advancing several clinical development candidates, including KP484 for the treatment of ADHD and KP879 for the treatment of Stimulant Use Disorder (SUD). AZSTARYS, KP484, and KP879 are all based on SDX. In addition, KemPharm has received FDA approval for APADAZ, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen. For more information on KemPharm and its pipeline of prodrug product candidates visit www.kempharm.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation our proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to KemPharm and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning KemPharm’s business are described in detail in KemPharm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and KemPharm’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. KemPharm is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

KemPharm Contacts:

Jason Rando / Maureen McEnroe
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
(212) 375-2665 / 2664
jrando@tiberend.com
mmcenroe@tiberend.com




