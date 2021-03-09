Liquidia Corporation to Host 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on March 23, 2021

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) today announced that 2020 financial results will be reported on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The company will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update.



The live call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-707-8711 (domestic) or 1-857-270-6219 (international) and entering the conference code: 5167825. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Events & Presentations page of Liquidia’s website.