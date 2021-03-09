Moderna Named Fast Company’s Most Innovative Company for 2021

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced it has been named as a top company on Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021. The Company was ranked number one in a tie with Pfizer-BioNTech as the companies behind the first mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Fast Company, which underscores Moderna’s commitment to turning innovation into impact every day. 2020 was a historic year for the world and for Moderna. We created an authorized vaccine against COVID-19 in less than 12 months from the availability of the sequence of the virus – an extraordinary accomplishment for a biotech company with just over 1,200 people at the time. Our ability to create our COVID-19 vaccine was driven by our investments in mRNA science as well as our company culture, which fosters creativity, innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “I would like to thank the entire global Moderna team for their tireless work on all 24 programs in our development pipeline and for their relentlessness in developing a vaccine against COVID-19, which has the potential to extend well beyond Moderna to potentially benefit millions of people across society. I also want to thank the team for their commitment to our mission to deliver on the promise of mRNA science for patients and populations around the world.”

Moderna’s vaccine against COVID-19 is its most significant innovation in 2020. The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is among the world’s first mRNA vaccines and is Moderna’s first authorized product. Moderna was able to leverage its decade of experience in mRNA to move rapidly on design and manufacture of material for the Phase 1 COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial—with the first participant dosed 63 days after sequence selection. Moderna designs its mRNA vaccines using the sequence of the virus to replicate a part of the virus—for the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, replicating the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein (S)—rather than a weakened or inactive virus used in typical vaccines for viruses.