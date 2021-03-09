Eric Sprott and Crescat Capital Complete Investment in Goliath Resources Limited

TORONTO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (Frankfurt: B4IF) (the “Company” or “Goliath”) is pleased to announce the closing of strategic investments made by Eric Sprott through 2176423 Ontario Ltd. and Crescat Capital (“Crescat”) LLC via non-brokered private placements. Eric Sprott and Crescat now own 8.3% and 9.9% of Goliath respectively. Gross proceeds of $2,862,025 were raised for the Company.

A total of 4,189,136 units were issued at a price of $0.55 for gross proceeds of $2,304,025. Each unit consists of one common share plus one warrant to purchase an additional common share at $0.86 for a twenty-four month period and subject to an accelerator clause. The Company shall have the right to accelerate the exercise period after the 4 month hold period has expired and its common shares close at or above $1.50 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days. If Goliath exercises such right, the Company will give a 30 day notice to the holders that the warrants will expire.