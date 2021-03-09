 

Eric Sprott and Crescat Capital Complete Investment in Goliath Resources Limited

TORONTO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (Frankfurt: B4IF) (the “Company” or “Goliath”) is pleased to announce the closing of strategic investments made by Eric Sprott through 2176423 Ontario Ltd. and Crescat Capital (“Crescat”) LLC via non-brokered private placements. Eric Sprott and Crescat now own 8.3% and 9.9% of Goliath respectively. Gross proceeds of $2,862,025 were raised for the Company.

A total of 4,189,136 units were issued at a price of $0.55 for gross proceeds of $2,304,025. Each unit consists of one common share plus one warrant to purchase an additional common share at $0.86 for a twenty-four month period and subject to an accelerator clause. The Company shall have the right to accelerate the exercise period after the 4 month hold period has expired and its common shares close at or above $1.50 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days. If Goliath exercises such right, the Company will give a 30 day notice to the holders that the warrants will expire.

A total of 929,999 units were issued at a price of $0.60 for gross proceeds of $557,999. Each unit consists of one common share plus one warrant to purchase an additional common share at $0.95 for a twenty-four month period and subject to an accelerator clause. The Company shall have the right to accelerate the exercise period after the 4 month hold period has expired and its common shares close at or above $1.50 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days. If Goliath exercises such right, the Company will give a 30 day notice to the holders that the warrants will expire.

Mr. Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation that is beneficially owned by him acquired 3,636,364 units at $0.55 each for consideration of approximately $2,000,000. As a result, Mr. Sprott beneficially owns and controls 3,636,364 common shares and 3,636,364 warrants, representing approximately 8.3% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis and approximately 15.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of the warrants acquired hereunder forming part of the units. Prior to the current acquisition, Mr. Sprott did not beneficially own or control any securities of the Company.

