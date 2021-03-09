NERA leads oil and gas giants in collaboration to address Australia's decommissioning challenge

To be officially launched at the AOG Energy conference, CODA has been established by Perth-based National Energy Resources Australia (NERA), the industry-led, not-for-profit organisation established in 2015 as part of the Federal Government's Industry Growth Centre initiative, with the goal of driving innovation, productivity and enhancing competitiveness in the energy resources sector.

PERTH, Australia, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centre of Decommissioning Australia (CODA) has today been officially launched, heralding a much-needed collaborative effort to address the challenges and maximise the opportunities of decommissioning Australia's aging oil and gas infrastructure.

In an unprecedented move, CODA brings together many of the world's major oil and gas companies - Chevron, Woodside Energy, Santos Limited, Esso Australia Pty Ltd, Vermilion Oil and Gas Australia and BHP – as well as many leading service and research organisations such as Baker Hughes, Atteris, Linch-Pin, AGR, Curtin University and Xodus Group.

Federal Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia Keith Pitt MP today welcomed the establishment of the new decommissioning body.

"Congratulations to NERA for the establishment of the Centre of Decommissioning Australia. We all want to ensure we have a sound regulatory framework and that the offshore oil and gas industry can manage current and future decommissioning challenges."

WA Mines and Petroleum Minister, Bill Johnston MLA, echoed Minister Pitt's message.

"Western Australia is already a global hub for the oil and gas sector, accounting for 60 per cent of Australia's LNG exports in 2019, and now has the potential to be a world-leading centre for decommissioning.

"Congratulations to NERA on launching this impressive initiative."

NERA's Chief Executive Miranda Taylor said the launch of CODA marked an important step in maximising value for the community, the environment and for Australian industry.

"We're looking at $50 billion of work over the next 50 years, so decommissioning represents a multi-generational challenge for Australia. CODA will play a critical role in transforming our approach to late life planning and decommissioning and maximising the value of these activities for Australia's community, environment, industry, economy and future."