 

IQVIA Virtual Trial Solutions Used in More than 60 Trials

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) announced today that more than 60 trials spanning over 40 countries utilize its innovative decentralized clinical trial solutions as part of their respective registration trials. Many of these trials, launched in 2020 as virtual and patient-centric solutions, are providing business continuity measures to sponsors during the global pandemic. This milestone reflects the growing need for flexibility in clinical research and the proliferation of technology-enabled options that enable decentralized trials.

“Patient-centricity is at the core of decentralized and hybrid trial design. We used to bring the patient to the trial, but now we bring the trial to the patient,” said Costa Panagos, president, R&D Operations, IQVIA. “The idea is to design trials that fit into patients’ lives in a way that is seamless with their day-to-day activities and to capture important trial information, while reducing the burden on patients and investigators alike. It also means we adapt the way we support investigative sites globally with our study concierge service and other white glove solutions.”

IQVIA’s virtual model offers the adaptability necessary to meet a sponsor’s operational requirements. The solution is supported by a range of IQVIA capabilities including direct-to-patient engagement, telehealth technologies, virtual site management, and home health nursing.

IQVIA is currently managing a mix of fully virtual trials and hybrid trials for several clients including five of the top-10 pharma companies globally, enrolling more than 150,000 subjects in a range of therapy areas since inception. Those areas of investigational clinical research include: COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, immunology, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular, oncology, dermatology, and various infectious diseases.

ABOUT IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 70,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviours and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

