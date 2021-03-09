Hilton Offers Event Planners COVID-19 Testing and Health Screening Resources for Their Event Attendees

Event planners continue to look to hospitality industry leaders for solutions that help simplify the complex task of organizing in-person or hybrid events in the current environment – particularly as it relates to COVID-19 testing and health screenings. Throughout the pandemic, Hilton has been listening and responding to the needs of its customers, and now the world’s most hospitable company is providing event planners with COVID-19 testing and health screening resources for their event attendees.

The COVID-19 testing and health screening options are presented to event planners as the latest evolution of EventReady with CleanStay, Hilton’s global cleanliness and client service program specific to meetings and events. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As more customers book in-person meetings and events, there has been a steady increase in requests and questions around COVID-19 testing and screening options for event attendees,” said Frank Passanante, senior vice president, Hilton Worldwide Sales, Americas. “In response, we expanded the resources within our Hilton EventReady Playbook to include third-party providers that can deliver a seamless experience and offer preferential pricing to our event planners.”

Beginning this month, Hilton’s event planner partners who book or have booked an event at any U.S. property will gain access to the EventReady Playbook, which will include the list of third-party providers that can provide a variety of COVID-19 testing and health screening options, including:

Handheld temperature check devices

Personal health screening checklists

COVID-19 self-testing options

COVID-19 same-day, onsite testing

The COVID-19 testing and health screening options are presented to event planners as the latest evolution of EventReady with CleanStay, Hilton’s global cleanliness and client service program specific to meetings and events.

The provider list, as well as example ways that planners could combine the various options for their events, will be included within the Wellness section of the EventReady Playbook. Introduced this past summer and continuously updated based on evolving needs, the proprietary EventReady Playbook presents event planners with expert guidance and curated resources that address event planning solutions, including the recently expanded hybrid events section.

For more information, visit meetings.hilton.com.

About Hilton

