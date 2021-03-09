 

Hilton Offers Event Planners COVID-19 Testing and Health Screening Resources for Their Event Attendees

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 14:01  |  48   |   |   

Event planners continue to look to hospitality industry leaders for solutions that help simplify the complex task of organizing in-person or hybrid events in the current environment – particularly as it relates to COVID-19 testing and health screenings. Throughout the pandemic, Hilton has been listening and responding to the needs of its customers, and now the world’s most hospitable company is providing event planners with COVID-19 testing and health screening resources for their event attendees.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005047/en/

The COVID-19 testing and health screening options are presented to event planners as the latest evolution of EventReady with CleanStay, Hilton’s global cleanliness and client service program specific to meetings and events. (Photo: Business Wire)

The COVID-19 testing and health screening options are presented to event planners as the latest evolution of EventReady with CleanStay, Hilton’s global cleanliness and client service program specific to meetings and events. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As more customers book in-person meetings and events, there has been a steady increase in requests and questions around COVID-19 testing and screening options for event attendees,” said Frank Passanante, senior vice president, Hilton Worldwide Sales, Americas. “In response, we expanded the resources within our Hilton EventReady Playbook to include third-party providers that can deliver a seamless experience and offer preferential pricing to our event planners.”

Beginning this month, Hilton’s event planner partners who book or have booked an event at any U.S. property will gain access to the EventReady Playbook, which will include the list of third-party providers that can provide a variety of COVID-19 testing and health screening options, including:

  • Handheld temperature check devices
  • Personal health screening checklists
  • COVID-19 self-testing options
  • COVID-19 same-day, onsite testing

The COVID-19 testing and health screening options are presented to event planners as the latest evolution of EventReady with CleanStay, Hilton’s global cleanliness and client service program specific to meetings and events.

The provider list, as well as example ways that planners could combine the various options for their events, will be included within the Wellness section of the EventReady Playbook. Introduced this past summer and continuously updated based on evolving needs, the proprietary EventReady Playbook presents event planners with expert guidance and curated resources that address event planning solutions, including the recently expanded hybrid events section.

For more information, visit meetings.hilton.com.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,400 properties and more than one million rooms, in 119 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World’s Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 112 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including contactless check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hilton Offers Event Planners COVID-19 Testing and Health Screening Resources for Their Event Attendees Event planners continue to look to hospitality industry leaders for solutions that help simplify the complex task of organizing in-person or hybrid events in the current environment – particularly as it relates to COVID-19 testing and health …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Investors
Stockholders of NantKwest Approve Merger With ImmunityBio
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
WORKHORSE GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Workhorse ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Hilton Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.05.20
2
Hilton Reports First Quarter Results