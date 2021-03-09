Cooper Tire Wins Global 2020 GOOD DESIGN Award for Discoverer Snow Claw

The GOOD DESIGN award is one of the world’s most prestigious and longest-standing design award programs recognizing the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product and graphic designs produced around the world. The award is based on criteria including innovative design, new technologies, form, materials, construction, concept, function, utility, energy efficiency and sensitivity to the environment.

Cooper Tire announced today that its Discoverer Snow Claw, a winter pickup truck and SUV tire, has earned a 2020 GOOD DESIGN award from The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in cooperation with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies and Metropolitan Arts Press, Ltd. The tire is being honored for its design excellence and was selected from more than 3,000 entries spanning over 50 countries.

“The Discoverer Snow Claw’s proven technology gives truck and SUV drivers a tire they can be confident will provide ice traction and excellent snow performance,” said Michiel Kramer, Executive Director, Product Marketing for Cooper. “The GOOD DESIGN award demonstrates Cooper’s ability to develop high quality and innovative products.”

The Discoverer Snow Claw is specifically designed to handle extreme weather conditions. It holds the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) designation, and its patented Snow Groove technology traps snow in the grooves of the tire for greater traction, handling and stopping power. The tire is also designed to stay supple even in extreme cold and is engineered to allow for the addition of tire studs to help provide extreme grip and traction.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper's headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.

